New Jersey Devils

First round 2017 draft pick Nico Hischier is out with an upper-body injury, despite taking part in the team's practice on Friday afternoon. The 19-year-old has missed the last two games and has three goals and nine assists in 15 games this season.

Sami Vatanen has been placed on IR with a lower-body injury retroactive to Nov. 15, the team announced on Saturday morning. The 27-year-old has one goal and six assists in 17 games this season.

New Jersey has recalled defenceman Eric Gryba from the Binghamton Devils, the team's AHL affiliate. Gryba has played two NHL games since the start of the season.