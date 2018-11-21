Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby will return to the lineup against the Stars on Wednesday after missing the last three games with an upper-body injury, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

#Pens captain Sidney Crosby said he will return to the lineup tonight against Dallas. He missed the last three games with an upper-body injury. -MC — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) November 21, 2018

Crosby's return could not come at a better time as the Penguins sit dead last in the Eastern Conference and have only recorded a single win through nine November contests.

Crosby was up to his usual tricks prior to the injury posting eight goals and nineteen points through 16 games.

New Jersey Devils

New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier is expected to return to the lineup on Wednesday after missing four games with a thumb injury, NHL.com reports.

Devils forward Nico Hischier is expected to return to the lineup on Wednesday after missing four games with a thumb injury. https://t.co/iByNgO99y1 — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) November 20, 2018

Prior to the injury, the 19-year-old was on a hot streak posting three goals and 12 points through his first 15 games.

He was also back on the top line at practice on Tuesday morning, Amanda Stein of NHL.com reports.

The former first overall pick will be welcomed back with open arms as the Devils currently sit second last in the Eastern conference with an 8-9-2 record.

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have recalled forward Michael Chaput from the Laval Rocket (AHL), the team announced.

The 26-year-old had recorded seven goals and ten points through 18 games with the Rocket so far.

Chaput played nine NHL games last season as a member of the Vancouver Canucks; however, he failed to record a point and was -4.

He joins a Canadiens squad that is 5-3-2 in their last 10 games.

Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks have reassigned goaltender Thatcher Demko to the Utica Comets (AHL).

The 22-year-old sustained a concussion during training camp back in September and hadn't practiced since the injury until Tuesday.

Demko was successful last season as a Comets going 25-13-4 with a 2.44 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage.

Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers announced that forward Vincent Trocheck will be out indefinitely following successful surgery on an ankle fracture.

The 25-year-old sustained the injury during the first period of a game against the Ottawa Senators on November 19th.

The young centre was in the midst of a successful season posting three goals and 14 points over 18 games so far.

In anticipation of Trocheck's absence, the Panthers have recalled forward Denis Malgin from the Springfield Falcons (AHL).

Malgin, 21, has gotten into 14 games with the Panthers this season recording a goal and five points.

New York Rangers

The New York Rangers will be without forward Mats Zuccarello for the second straight game, NHL.com reports.

The Norwegian winger has missed five of the Rangers' last six games and remains day-to-day.

Zuccarello has recorded at least 49 points in each of his past five seasons and has proven to be a key cog in the Rangers' offence.

Starting goaltender Henrik Lundqvist was not on the ice at practice this morning and will also get a routine night off, the New York Post reports.

This rest night can simply be attributed to Lundqvist's workload as the 36-year-old netminder has started 17 of the Rangers' first 21 games.

Alexandar Georgiev will start in his place. The 22-year-old Bulgarian backstopper hasn't faired well so far this season as he's posted a 3.60 goals-against average to go along with an .894 save percentage through five games.