Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goaltender Frederik Andersen and forward Zach Hyman were both absent from practice on Wednesday as they each had a rest day.

Head coach Mike Babcock said both players would be in the lineup Thursday against the Florida Panthers.

No Frederik Andersen (who was out earlier doing drills) or Zach Hyman on the ice at #Leafs practice — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) December 19, 2018

Andersen made 27 saves on 29 shots in the Maple Leafs' 7-2 win against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Hyman logged 16:11 of ice time.

Alex Fotinos, a goaltender for New York University, took Andersen's place at practice.

Auston Matthews stops in to say hello to Alex Fotinos pic.twitter.com/bRMSnPhcjV — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) December 19, 2018

Montreal Canadiens

Head coach Claude Julien announced Wednesday morning that forward Charles Hudon and defenceman Victor Mete will draw in against the Avalanche, with forward Matthew Peca and Brett Kulak sitting out.

Boston Bruins

Patrice Bergeron, Zdeno Chara and Kevan Miller all practiced in full non-contact jerseys on Wednesday. Bergeron has been out with Nov. 17 with a sternoclavicular injury he suffered against the Dallas Stars. Chara continues to work his way back from an MCL injury suffered on Nov. 14 against the Colorado Avalanche. Miller has been out since Nov. 26 after taking a puck to the throat in a game against the Maple Leafs.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks placed forward Marcus Kruger on injured reserve on Wednesday. Kruger left Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators with a concussion when he took an inadvertant hit to the head from Nashville Predators forward Ryan Hartman. The team has called up rookie Luke Johnson in his place. Johnson has one assist in 13 games with Chicago this season.

Dallas Stars

The Stars sent Joel Hanley down to the Texas of the AHL. The defenceman cleared waivers on Tuesday, but played in the team's 2-0 win over the Calgary Flames later that day.