1h ago
Ice Chips: Hudon, Shaw return to Habs' lineup
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
Head coach Claude Julien announced that forward Charles Hudon will replace forward Andrew Shaw in the lineup for Saturday's game against the rival Boston Bruins. Hudon has three points in six games this season with the Habs.
Defenceman Noah Juulsen is out with an upper-body injury and will be replaced by Karl Alzner who has played only two games this season.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Leafs defenceman Travis Dermott, who missed Wednesday's game against the Winnipeg Jets with an illness, was on the ice for the team's morning skate but seems unlikely to play in their rematch against the Jets Saturday night. - Mark Masters TSN
Both Jake Gardiner and Tyler Ennis will play in their 500th career game tonight.
Maple Leafs' Practice Lines
Forwards
Hyman-Tavares-Marner
Marleau-Matthews-Kapanen
Lindhom-Kadri-Brown
Ennis-Gauthier- Leivo
Johnsson
Defence
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Marincin-Ozhiganov
Dermott-Holl
Goalies
Andersen starts
Sparks
Columbus Blue Jackets
Centre Brandon Dubinsky, who has played only two games this season due to a strained oblique muscle, says he is ahead of schedule and would be "disappointed" if he can't play on their road trip to California in early November. - Aaron Portzline, The Athletic