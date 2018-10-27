Dreger on MacKinnon-Landeskog-Rantanen: 'Best line in the NHL right now'

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Head coach Claude Julien announced that forward Charles Hudon will replace forward Andrew Shaw in the lineup for Saturday's game against the rival Boston Bruins. Hudon has three points in six games this season with the Habs.

Defenceman Noah Juulsen is out with an upper-body injury and will be replaced by Karl Alzner who has played only two games this season.

Noah Juulsen ne disputera pas la rencontre de ce soir en raison d'une blessure au haut du corps (jour le jour). Karl Alzner sera de retour dans l'alignement.



Noah Juulsen will not play tonight due to an upper-body injury (day-to-day). Karl Alzner will be back in the lineup. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 27, 2018

Toronto Maple Leafs

Leafs defenceman Travis Dermott, who missed Wednesday's game against the Winnipeg Jets with an illness, was on the ice for the team's morning skate but seems unlikely to play in their rematch against the Jets Saturday night. - Mark Masters TSN

Both Jake Gardiner and Tyler Ennis will play in their 500th career game tonight.

Maple Leafs' Practice Lines

Forwards

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Marleau-Matthews-Kapanen

Lindhom-Kadri-Brown

Ennis-Gauthier- Leivo

Johnsson

Defence

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Marincin-Ozhiganov

Dermott-Holl

Goalies

Andersen starts

Sparks

Columbus Blue Jackets

Centre Brandon Dubinsky, who has played only two games this season due to a strained oblique muscle, says he is ahead of schedule and would be "disappointed" if he can't play on their road trip to California in early November. - Aaron Portzline, The Athletic