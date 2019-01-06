Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Fresh off a 5-0 shutout performance against the Vancouver Canucks, goaltender Michael Hutchinson will get another start in goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Nashville Predators

Mike Babcock says Michael Hutchinson will start again tomorrow vs. Nashville.



Doesn’t know yet if Zach Hyman will play after first full practice today. Probably not, though. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 6, 2019

Regular starter Frederik Andersen (groin) and regular backup Garret Sparks (concussion) were both at Maple Leafs practice on Sunday.

Frederik Andersen and Garret Sparks are both out on the ice ahead of #Leafs practice today — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 6, 2019

Toronto has loaned backup goalie Kasimir Kaskisuo to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League. The Leafs recalled Kaskisuo on an emergency Saturday ahead of their game against the Vancouver Canucks. Kaskisuo has a 3-5-1 record this season with a .866 save percentage and a 4.12 GAA in 11 games this season with the Marlies.

Hyman thought he just sprained his ankle, hopes to be back soon Zach Hyman took part in his first full practice with his teammates on Sunday and the Maple Leafs' forward says he is happy with the progress of what he originally thought was just a sprained ankle he could play through.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Goalie Casey DeSmith will start between the pipes against the Chicago Blackhawks Sunday night, head coach Mike Sullivan confirmed.