3h ago
Ice Chips: Hutchinson to start vs. Predators
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Canucks 0, Maple Leafs 5
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Fresh off a 5-0 shutout performance against the Vancouver Canucks, goaltender Michael Hutchinson will get another start in goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Nashville Predators
Regular starter Frederik Andersen (groin) and regular backup Garret Sparks (concussion) were both at Maple Leafs practice on Sunday.
Toronto has loaned backup goalie Kasimir Kaskisuo to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League. The Leafs recalled Kaskisuo on an emergency Saturday ahead of their game against the Vancouver Canucks. Kaskisuo has a 3-5-1 record this season with a .866 save percentage and a 4.12 GAA in 11 games this season with the Marlies.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Goalie Casey DeSmith will start between the pipes against the Chicago Blackhawks Sunday night, head coach Mike Sullivan confirmed.