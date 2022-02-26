Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Leafs' forward Ilya Mikheyev participated in the team's optional morning skate ahead of Saturday's game against the Detroit Red Wings. He left Thursday's game early and missed Friday's practice due to a non-COVID illness.

Ilya Mikheyev preparing to go on the ice for the Leafs optional morning skate



He left Thursday’s game early and missed Friday’s practice due to a non-COVID illness @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/yUqrGsxLU8 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 26, 2022

The 27-year-old has eight goals and three assists in 22 games played this season.

Calgary Flames

Flames forwards Dillon Dube and Adam Ruzicka appear to be healthy scratches for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Wild, according to TSN's Salim Valji. Brad Richardson and Brett Ritchie will draw back into the lineup.

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom will get the start.

🔴Dube and Ruzicka appear to be healthy scratches tonight when the Calgary Flames host the Minnesota Wild



🏒Richardson and Ritchie draw back in



🥅Markstrom starts#Flames — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) February 26, 2022

Ottawa Senators

Goaltender Matt Murray will start for the Senators on Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens. Murray has not played since a game against the St. Louis Blues on Feb. 15 with an undisclosed injury.

Murray, 27, has posted a 5-9-2 record with a 2.69 goals-against average and .919 save percentage in 17 games played this season.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks have placed defenceman Kyle Burroughs (broken ribs) on injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday. The club also placed Tucker Poolman on long-term injured reserve.

Transactions: #Canucks place Kyle Burroughs on injured reserve. Tucker Poolman has been placed on LTIR. — Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) February 26, 2022

Burroughs, 26, has one goal and four assists in 36 games this season. Poolman, 28, has one goal and two assists in 39 games this season.

Edmonton Oilers

Goaltender Mikko Koskinen will start Saturday as the Oilers take on the Florida Panthers, the team announced.