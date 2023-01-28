How did Canucks respond to Tocchet's 'soft' comment?

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goaltenders Ilya Samsonov and Matt Murray are absent from the Toronto Maple Leafs practice on Saturday, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

Ilya Samsonov and Matt Murray are absent from Leafs practice @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 28, 2023

The 25-year-old Samsonov got an impromptu start Friday night in a 6-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators, in a game that Matt Murray was slated to play.

Samsonov stopped 28 of the 34 shots he faced in the Battle of Ontario, marking his first loss at Scotiabank Arena,

Murray, 28, suffered an injury prior to the start of Friday's game and was not able to play.

The Thunder Bay, Ont., native last played on Jan. 17.

Masters also reports that defenceman T.J. Brodie practicing in a regular sweater for the first time since suffering a rib injury on Jan. 7.

T.J. Brodie practising in a regular sweater for the first time since suffering a rib injury on Jan. 7 @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 28, 2023

Brodie has played in 28 games this season, scoring two goals and recording six assists.

Brodie later told reporters that he felt good today and if he gets the go-ahead from medical staff, he’s planning to play tomorrow against the Washington Capitals.

T.J. Brodie says he felt good today … if he gets the go-ahead from medical staff, he’s planning to play tomorrow against the Capitals @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 28, 2023

Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens forward Owen Beck will make his NHL debut tonight against the Ottawa Senators.

L'entraîneur-chef Martin St-Louis confirme qu'Owen Beck fera ses débuts dans la LNH contre les Sénateurs d'Ottawa ce soir.



Head coach Martin St-Louis confirms that Owen Beck will make his NHL debut tonight against the Senators.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 28, 2023

He was recalled Friday from the OHL's Peterborough Petes on an emergency basis.

Beck, 18, was selected 33rd overall by the Canadiens in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The Peterborough, Ont., native has 19 goals and 25 assists in 37 OHL games this season split between the Petes and Mississauga Steelheads.

Back also played three games for Canada at the 2023 World Junior Championships in Halifax and New Brunswick, recording one assist in three games as Canada claimed gold.

Calgary Flames

The Flames have sent forwards Jakob Pelletier and Walker Duehr as well as defenceman Dennis Gilbert to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers, it was announced Saturday.

#Flames Roster Update: Walker Duehr, Dennis Gilbert, and Jakob Pelletier have been assigned to the @AHLWranglers. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 28, 2023

The 21-year-old Pelletier made his NHL debut on Jan. 21 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He tallied zero points in four games, averaging 10:55 of ice time per outing.

Duehr has two goals in eight NHL games so far this season while Glibert has one assist in nine games.

New York Rangers

The Rangers announced Saturday that forward Will Cuylle has been assigned to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

UPDATE: Will Cuylle has been assigned to @WolfPackAHL. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 28, 2023

The 20-year-old has zero points in two NHL games this season, debuting in Wednesday's overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils have assigned Nikita Okhotiuk to the AHL's Utica Comets, it was announced on Saturday.

The second-year blueliner has one goal in 10 NHL games so far during the 2022-23 season.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled defenceman Jake Christiansen from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.

Christiansen, 23, has one goal and three points in 25 career NHL games since making his NHL debut with the Blue Jackets in 2021-22. With Cleveland this season, he has two goals and 12 points in 23 games.