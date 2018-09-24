Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Leafs forward Zach Hyman was absent from practice once again on Monday as he's still dealing with a hip pointer injury suffered during Friday's preseason game against the Buffalo Sabres. The 26-year-old had 15 goals and 25 assists over 82 games with the Leafs in 2017-18, his third season with the club. The Leafs battle the Montreal Canadiens from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto Monday night as preseason action continues.

Monday's Projected Lines - Mark Masters, TSN

Forwards

Johnsson-Lindholm-Kapanen

Grundstrom-Brooks-Bracco

Greening-Jooris-Engvall

Timashov-Cracknell-T.Moore

Defence

Borgman-Holl

Marincin-Carrick

Sandin-Subban

Goalies

McElhinney

Sparks

Montreal Canadiens

Monday's Practice Lines - John Lu, TSN

Forwards

Chaput - Kotkaniemi - Armia

Hudon - Peca - Lehkonen

De la Rose - Suzuki - Scherbak

Shinkaruk - Agostino - Froese

Defence

Alzner - Depres

Ouellet - Lernout

Valiev - Moravcik

Goalies

Lindgren

Niemi

Winnipeg Jets

Monday's Practice Lines - Brian Munz, TSN

Forwards

Lemieux-Roslovic-Ehlers

Copp-Lowry-Tanev

McGinn-Suess-Lipon

Ustaski-Griffith-Dano

Defence

Morrissey-Trouba

Kulikov-Poolman

Niku-Chiarot

Goalies

Brossoit

Berdin

Florida Panthers

The Panthers returned 2017 first-rounder Owen Tippett to the Mississauga Steelheads of the OHL as one of four roster moves Monday.

The team also sent defenceman Riley Stillman and goalie Sam Montembeault to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, and released Mark Letestu from his professional tryout.

Tippett was drafted 10th overall by the Panthers in 2017. The 19-year-old played seven games for the Panthers last season, recording one goal, and five games for the AHL Thunderbirds, recording a goal and an assist. - Team Release

New York Islanders

The Islanders made some notable cuts to their training camp roster on Monday, sending forwards Josh Ho-Sang, Michael Dal Colle and Kieffer Bellows to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League. The 22-year-old Ho-Sang has played 43 games with the Islanders over the past two seasons, scoring six goals and 16 assists.

General manager Lou Lamoriello told reporters on Monday that Ho-Sang worked hard during training camp, but needed to "get over all these issues that I haven’t seen, that transpired in the past."

“Thought he worked hard, gave us everything he had... He just needs to go to the minors, he’s got ability, go there and get over all these issues that I haven’t seen, that transpired in the past," Lamoriello said. He’s been excellent in camp. Just go grow and get better.” - Arthur Staple, The Athletic

Lamoriello on Ho-Sang: “Thought he worked hard, gave us everything he had... He just needs to go to the minors, he’s got ability, go there and get over all these issues that I haven’t seen, that transpired in the past. He’s been excellent in camp. Just go grow and get better.” — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) September 24, 2018

Waivers

The following players have been placed on waivers:

Christopher Gibson - NYI

Tanner Fritz - NYI

Seth Helgeson - NYI

Michael Sislo - NYI

Steve Bernier - NYI

James O'Brien - OTT

Paul Carey - OTT

Brad Malone - EDM

Keegan Lowe - EDM

Kevin Gravel - EDM

Dillon Simpson - CBJ

Nathan Gerbe - CBJ

Zac Dalpe - CBJ

Tommy Cross - CBJ

Ethan Prow - PIT

Dakota Mermis - ARI

Jaycob Megna - ANA

Julius Nattinen - ANA

Ashton Sautner - VAN

Reid Boucher - VAN

The following players have cleared wiavers:

Eric Tangradi - N.J

Brian Strait - N.J

John Ramage - N.J

Blake Pietila - N.J

Gabriel Dumont - T.B

Andy Andreoff - T.B

Kurtis Gabriel - N.J

Peter Budaj - L.A

Griffin Reinhart - VGK

Thomas Tynan - VGK

Stefan Matteau - VGK

Edward Pasquale - T.B

Maxime Lagace - VGK

Jimmy Hayes - PIT

Garrett Wilson - PIT

Stefan Elliott - PIT

John Muse - PIT

Chris Summers - PIT

Tobias Lindberg - PIT

Carter Verhaeghe - T.B

Jarred Tinordi - NSH

Troy Grosenick - NSH

Tyler Gaudet - NSH

Connor Brickley - NSH

Adam Tambellini - OTT

Ben Sexton - OTT

Patrick Sieloff - OTT

Nicholas Paul - OTT

Erik Burgdoerfer - OTT

Julius Bergman - OTT

Chasen Balisy - OTT

Michael Bunting - ARI

Cameron Gaunce - T.B

Kevin Porter - BUF

Tim Clifton - S.J