Ice Chips: Isles send Ho-Sang to minors
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Leafs forward Zach Hyman was absent from practice once again on Monday as he's still dealing with a hip pointer injury suffered during Friday's preseason game against the Buffalo Sabres. The 26-year-old had 15 goals and 25 assists over 82 games with the Leafs in 2017-18, his third season with the club. The Leafs battle the Montreal Canadiens from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto Monday night as preseason action continues.
Monday's Projected Lines - Mark Masters, TSN
Forwards
Johnsson-Lindholm-Kapanen
Grundstrom-Brooks-Bracco
Greening-Jooris-Engvall
Timashov-Cracknell-T.Moore
Defence
Borgman-Holl
Marincin-Carrick
Sandin-Subban
Goalies
McElhinney
Sparks
Montreal Canadiens
Monday's Practice Lines - John Lu, TSN
Forwards
Chaput - Kotkaniemi - Armia
Hudon - Peca - Lehkonen
De la Rose - Suzuki - Scherbak
Shinkaruk - Agostino - Froese
Defence
Alzner - Depres
Ouellet - Lernout
Valiev - Moravcik
Goalies
Lindgren
Niemi
Winnipeg Jets
Monday's Practice Lines - Brian Munz, TSN
Forwards
Lemieux-Roslovic-Ehlers
Copp-Lowry-Tanev
McGinn-Suess-Lipon
Ustaski-Griffith-Dano
Defence
Morrissey-Trouba
Kulikov-Poolman
Niku-Chiarot
Goalies
Brossoit
Berdin
Florida Panthers
The Panthers returned 2017 first-rounder Owen Tippett to the Mississauga Steelheads of the OHL as one of four roster moves Monday.
The team also sent defenceman Riley Stillman and goalie Sam Montembeault to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, and released Mark Letestu from his professional tryout.
Tippett was drafted 10th overall by the Panthers in 2017. The 19-year-old played seven games for the Panthers last season, recording one goal, and five games for the AHL Thunderbirds, recording a goal and an assist. - Team Release
New York Islanders
The Islanders made some notable cuts to their training camp roster on Monday, sending forwards Josh Ho-Sang, Michael Dal Colle and Kieffer Bellows to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League. The 22-year-old Ho-Sang has played 43 games with the Islanders over the past two seasons, scoring six goals and 16 assists.
General manager Lou Lamoriello told reporters on Monday that Ho-Sang worked hard during training camp, but needed to "get over all these issues that I haven’t seen, that transpired in the past."
“Thought he worked hard, gave us everything he had... He just needs to go to the minors, he’s got ability, go there and get over all these issues that I haven’t seen, that transpired in the past," Lamoriello said. He’s been excellent in camp. Just go grow and get better.” - Arthur Staple, The Athletic
Projected lines vs. Flames:
Lemieux-Roslovic-Ehlers
Copp-Lowry-Tanev
McGinn-Suess-Lipon
Ustaski-Griffith-Dano
Morrissey-Trouba
Kulikov-Poolman
Niku-Chiarot
Brossoit
Berdin
Waivers
The following players have been placed on waivers:
Christopher Gibson - NYI
Tanner Fritz - NYI
Seth Helgeson - NYI
Michael Sislo - NYI
Steve Bernier - NYI
James O'Brien - OTT
Paul Carey - OTT
Brad Malone - EDM
Keegan Lowe - EDM
Kevin Gravel - EDM
Dillon Simpson - CBJ
Nathan Gerbe - CBJ
Zac Dalpe - CBJ
Tommy Cross - CBJ
Ethan Prow - PIT
Dakota Mermis - ARI
Jaycob Megna - ANA
Julius Nattinen - ANA
Ashton Sautner - VAN
Reid Boucher - VAN
The following players have cleared wiavers:
Eric Tangradi - N.J
Brian Strait - N.J
John Ramage - N.J
Blake Pietila - N.J
Gabriel Dumont - T.B
Andy Andreoff - T.B
Kurtis Gabriel - N.J
Peter Budaj - L.A
Griffin Reinhart - VGK
Thomas Tynan - VGK
Stefan Matteau - VGK
Edward Pasquale - T.B
Maxime Lagace - VGK
Jimmy Hayes - PIT
Garrett Wilson - PIT
Stefan Elliott - PIT
John Muse - PIT
Chris Summers - PIT
Tobias Lindberg - PIT
Carter Verhaeghe - T.B
Jarred Tinordi - NSH
Troy Grosenick - NSH
Tyler Gaudet - NSH
Connor Brickley - NSH
Adam Tambellini - OTT
Ben Sexton - OTT
Patrick Sieloff - OTT
Nicholas Paul - OTT
Erik Burgdoerfer - OTT
Julius Bergman - OTT
Chasen Balisy - OTT
Michael Bunting - ARI
Cameron Gaunce - T.B
Kevin Porter - BUF
Tim Clifton - S.J