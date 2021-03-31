Jets focused on limiting Leafs chances in the slot

Toronto Maple Leafs

Jack Campbell was in the starter's net Wednesday morning ahead of Toronto's matchup with the Winnipeg Jets.

Michael Hutchinson started between the pipes Monday as the Leafs fell 3-2 to the Edmonton Oilers Monday night. He stopped 20 of the 23 shots he faced.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters that Frederik Andersen was back in Toronto for an appointment on his lower-body injury and a determination will be made at a later date whether or not he will join the Leafs on their four-game road trip.

Here were their morning skate lines according to Kristen Shilton, which were the same as Monday's game:

Leafs lines at morning skate:



Hyman-Matthews-Marner

Galchenyuk-Tavares-Nylander

Thornton-Kerfoot-Spezza

Mikheyev-Engvall-Simmonds



Rielly-Brodie

Muzzin-Holl

Dermott-Bogosian



Campbell

— Kristen Shilton

Montreal Canadiens

Head coach Dominique Ducharme told reporters Wednesday he has not made a decision who will start in net Thursday against the Ottawa Senators, adding that he and director of goaltending Sean Burke would discuss it on the team's trip to Ottawa.

Here was Montreal's setup Wednesday morning according to TSN's John Lu:

Tatar-Danault-Gallagher

Drouin-Suzuki-Anderson

Byron-Kotkaniemi-Lehkonen

Frolik-Evans-Perry

Dauphin

Edmundson-Weber

Kulak-Petry

Romanov-Mete

Olofsson-Ouellet

Price

Allen

Lindgren

Out: Tyler Toffoli (lower-body injury, day-to-day), Ben Chiarot (injured reserve, hand fracture), Joel Armia (COVID-19 protocols, indefinite)

Florida Panthers

Panthers forward Anthony Duclair suffered a shoulder injury in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings and is expected to miss between seven and 10 days according to David Wilson of the Miami Herald.

The injury occurred in the second period as Duclair rushed the net and tripped over goaltender Thomas Greiss' outstretched pad, sending him hard into the boards and forcing him to leave the ice in the second period.

“He’s going to be gone for a little bit here,” head coach Joel Quenneville said after the game.

Duclair has four goals and 12 assists in 29 games so far this season.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks announce they have signed defenceman Isaak Phillips to a three-year entry-level deal through the 2023-24 season.

Phillips was selected in the fifth round (No. 141 overall) by Chicago in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Signed on🖊️



Chicago's 2020 NHL Draft pick defenseman Isaak Phillips has inked a 3-year deal running through the 2023-24 season!

New York Islanders

Goaltender Cory Schneider has been reassigned to the AHL's Bridgeport Sound Tigers on a conditioning stint.

He has not yet appeared in a game this season after being signed by the Isles in January.

Isles Transaction: Cory Schneider has been assigned to Bridgeport (AHL) on conditioning.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Forward Brandon Tanev skated in a regular jersey Wednesday morning, indicating he could be close to returning from an upper-body injury that has kept him out since March 18.

Brandon Tanev and Teddy Blueger are both practicing.



Tanev is in a regular jersey, Blueger is in a non-contact one.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Jackets have assigned goaltender Cam Johnson to the taxi squad, it was announced Wednesday morning.

We have assigned G Cam Johnson to the taxi squad.

Waivers

Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere, Colorado Avalanche forward Liam O'Brien and Vegas Golden Knights forward Nick Holden all cleared waivers.

There were no new players waived on Wednesday.