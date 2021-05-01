Seattle Kraken officially join NHL: 'This is a big day for us'

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Jack Campbell occupied the home net at Toronto Maple Leafs' morning skate and is the projected starter tonight against the Vancouver Canucks.

Maintenance men all back on the ice at Leafs skate



Campbell, Rielly, Muzzin and Foligno appear good to go after sitting out Thursday’s game @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) May 1, 2021

Campbell, 29, is 14-2-1 this season with a 2.14 goals against average and a .925 save percentage.

Morgan Reilly, Jake Muzzin and Nick Foligno appear to be ready to draw back into the lineup after sitting out Thursday night.

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have reassigned forwards Alex Belzile and Ryan Poehling to their taxi squad.