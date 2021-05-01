Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs 

Jack Campbell occupied the home net at Toronto Maple Leafs' morning skate and is the projected starter tonight against the Vancouver Canucks. 

 

 

Campbell, 29, is 14-2-1 this season with a 2.14 goals against average and a .925 save percentage. 

Morgan Reilly, Jake Muzzin and Nick Foligno appear to be ready to draw back into the lineup after sitting out Thursday night. 

Montreal Canadiens 

The Montreal Canadiens have reassigned forwards Alex Belzile and Ryan Poehling to their taxi squad.

 