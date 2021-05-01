12m ago
Ice Chips: Campbell to start vs. Canucks
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
Jack Campbell occupied the home net at Toronto Maple Leafs' morning skate and is the projected starter tonight against the Vancouver Canucks.
Maintenance men all back on the ice at Leafs skate— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) May 1, 2021
Campbell, Rielly, Muzzin and Foligno appear good to go after sitting out Thursday’s game @TSN_Edge
Campbell, 29, is 14-2-1 this season with a 2.14 goals against average and a .925 save percentage.
Morgan Reilly, Jake Muzzin and Nick Foligno appear to be ready to draw back into the lineup after sitting out Thursday night.
Montreal Canadiens
The Montreal Canadiens have reassigned forwards Alex Belzile and Ryan Poehling to their taxi squad.
Les Canadiens de Montréal ont assigné les attaquants Alex Belzile et Ryan Poehling à l’escouade de réserve.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) May 1, 2021
The Montreal Canadiens have reassigned forwards Alex Belzile and Ryan Poehling to their taxi squad.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/m8OGUvmsv2