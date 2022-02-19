1h ago
Ice Chips: Campbell to start vs. Blues
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
Jack Campbell skated in the home net at Leafs skate on Saturday, as he looks to build off a 45-save win on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Defenceman Timothy Liljegren has rejoined the Leafs for morning skate.
Bunting - Matthews - Marner
Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander
Mikheyev - Kampf - Kase
Engvall - Spezza - Simmonds
Rielly - Brodie
Muzzin - Liljegren
Sandin - Holl
Dermott
Campbell starts
Mrazek
Montreal Canadiens
Goaltender Andrew Hammond will make his Habs debut on Sunday against the New York Islanders.
Caufield - Suzuki - Anderson
Hoffman/Perreault - Dauphin - Gallagher
Pitlick/Paquette - Evans - Byron
Pezzetta - Poehling - Lehkonen
Kulak - Petry
Romanov - Schueneman
Clague - Wideman
Chiarot
Montembeault
Hammond
Defenceman Corey Schueneman has bee placed into the NHL's COVID protocol on Saturday and will not travel with the team to New York.
Schueneman, 26, has two points in six games this season.
St. Louis Blues
Forward Vladimir Tarasenko will not be in the line up on Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs due to an injury.
Tarasenko, 30, has 18 goals and 45 points in 44 games this season.
The Blues are projected to use these lines against the Toronto Maple Leafs:
Saad - O'Reilly - Perron
Buchnevich - Thomas - Kyrou
Barbashev - Schenn - Sundqvist
Kostin - Bozak - Brown
Mikkola - Parayko
Krug - Faulk
Walman - Bortuzzo
Husso/Binnington
Carolina Hurricanes
Forward Vincent Trocheck was evaluated for a potential injury during Saturday's practice and could impact his availability for the Hurricanes' upcoming road trip.
Trocheck, 28, has 13 goals and 33 points in 48 games this season.
Calgary Flames
The Flames are projected to use these lines against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, according to TSN's Salim Valji.
Gaudreau - Lindholm - Tkachuk
Mangiapane - Backlund - Coleman
Dube - Monahan - Toffoli
Lucic - Ruzicka - Lewis
Hanifin - Andersson
Kylington - Tanev
Zadorov - Gudbranson
Stone
Markstrom