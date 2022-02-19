Campbell picks up assist; Keefe felt he also deserved a shutout

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Jack Campbell skated in the home net at Leafs skate on Saturday, as he looks to build off a 45-save win on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Defenceman Timothy Liljegren has rejoined the Leafs for morning skate.

Lines at Leafs morning skate



🔥 Bunting - Matthews - Marner 🔥

Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander

Mikheyev - Kampf - Kase

Engvall - Spezza - Simmonds



Rielly - Brodie

Muzzin - Liljegren

Sandin - Holl

Dermott



Campbell starts

Mrazek @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 19, 2022

Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander

Mikheyev - Kampf - Kase

Engvall - Spezza - Simmonds

Rielly - Brodie

Muzzin - Liljegren

Sandin - Holl

Dermott

Campbell starts

Mrazek

Montreal Canadiens

Goaltender Andrew ﻿Hammond will make his Habs debut on Sunday against the New York Islanders.

#Habs practice:

Armia & Dvorak took treatment days.



Caufield - Suzuki - Anderson

Hoffman - Dauphin/Perreault - Gallagher

Pitlick/Paquette - Evans - Byron

Pezzetta - Poehling - Lehkonen



Kulak - Petry

Romanov - Schueneman

Clague - Wideman

Chiarot



Montembeault

Hammond@TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) February 19, 2022

Caufield - Suzuki - Anderson

Hoffman/Perreault - Dauphin - Gallagher

Pitlick/Paquette - Evans - Byron

Pezzetta - Poehling - Lehkonen

Kulak - Petry

Romanov - Schueneman

Clague - Wideman

Chiarot

Montembeault

Hammond

Defenceman Corey Schueneman has bee placed into the NHL's COVID protocol on Saturday and will not travel with the team to New York.

Le défenseur Corey Schueneman a été placé sur le protocole de la COVID-19 et n'accompagnera pas l'équipe à New York.



Defenseman Corey Schueneman entered the COVID-19 protocol and will not travel with the team to New York. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 19, 2022

Schueneman, 26, has two points in six games this season.

St. Louis Blues

Forward Vladimir Tarasenko will not be in the line up on Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs due to an injury.

Vladimir Tarasenko will not be in the lineup tonight due to an injury. https://t.co/rPA7i9wykx #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) February 19, 2022

Tarasenko, 30, has 18 goals and 45 points in 44 games this season.

The Blues are projected to use these lines against the Toronto Maple Leafs:

Saad - O'Reilly - Perron

Buchnevich - Thomas - Kyrou

Barbashev - Schenn - Sundqvist

Kostin - Bozak - Brown

Mikkola - Parayko

Krug - Faulk

Walman - Bortuzzo

Husso/Binnington

Carolina Hurricanes

Forward Vincent Trocheck was evaluated for a potential injury during Saturday's practice and could impact his availability for the Hurricanes' upcoming road trip.

Brind’Amour said that Trocheck was being evaluated as practice was going on and he wasn’t sure of his availability to travel for the two-game trip.



Used the word “hopeful”, but no real update. — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) February 19, 2022

Trocheck, 28, has 13 goals and 33 points in 48 games this season.

Calgary Flames

The Flames are projected to use these lines against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, according to TSN's Salim Valji.

Gaudreau - Lindholm - Tkachuk

Mangiapane - Backlund - Coleman

Dube - Monahan - Toffoli

Lucic - Ruzicka - Lewis

Hanifin - Andersson

Kylington - Tanev

Zadorov - Gudbranson

Stone

Markstrom