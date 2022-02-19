Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs 

Jack Campbell skated in the home net at Leafs skate on Saturday, as he looks to build off a 45-save win on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. 

Defenceman Timothy Liljegren has rejoined the Leafs for morning skate.

Bunting - Matthews - Marner 
Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander 
Mikheyev - Kampf - Kase 
Engvall - Spezza - Simmonds 

Rielly - Brodie 
Muzzin - Liljegren 
Sandin - Holl
Dermott 

Campbell starts 
Mrazek 

Montreal Canadiens  

Goaltender Andrew ﻿Hammond will make his Habs debut on Sunday against the New York Islanders.

Caufield  - Suzuki - Anderson
Hoffman/Perreault - Dauphin - Gallagher
Pitlick/Paquette - Evans - Byron
Pezzetta - Poehling - Lehkonen

Kulak - Petry
Romanov - Schueneman
Clague - Wideman
Chiarot

Montembeault
Hammond

Defenceman Corey Schueneman has bee placed into the NHL's COVID protocol on Saturday and will not travel with the team to New York.

 Schueneman, 26, has two points in six games this season.

St. Louis Blues

Forward Vladimir Tarasenko will not be in the line up on Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs due to an injury.

Tarasenko, 30, has 18 goals and 45 points in 44 games this season.

The Blues are projected to use these lines against the Toronto Maple Leafs:

Saad - O'Reilly - Perron
Buchnevich - Thomas - Kyrou
Barbashev - Schenn - Sundqvist
Kostin - Bozak - Brown

Mikkola - Parayko
Krug - Faulk
Walman - Bortuzzo

Husso/Binnington

Carolina Hurricanes

Forward Vincent Trocheck was evaluated for a potential injury during Saturday's practice and could impact his availability for the Hurricanes' upcoming road trip.

Trocheck, 28, has 13 goals and 33 points in 48 games this season.

Calgary Flames

The Flames are projected to use these lines against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, according to TSN's Salim Valji.

Gaudreau - Lindholm - Tkachuk
Mangiapane - Backlund - Coleman
Dube - Monahan - Toffoli
Lucic - Ruzicka - Lewis

Hanifin - Andersson
Kylington - Tanev
Zadorov - Gudbranson
Stone

Markstrom