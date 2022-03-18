Masters: Leafs fans embracing Kallgren, believe it might be start of something special

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vegas Golden Knights

Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel left Thursday's game against the Florida Panthers in the second period after blocking a shot.

Head coach Peter DeBoer did not have an update on Eichel following the game, a 5-3 win.

"He didn't come back so that's no good. We'll get him evaluated and hopefully know more tomorrow," he said Thursday night.

Pete DeBoer didn’t have an update on Jack Eichel other than “He didn’t come back so that’s not good. We’ll get him evaluated and hopefully know more tomorrow.” — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) March 18, 2022

The 25-year-old played 11:58 before departing, recording one assist. He has five goals and five assists in 15 games for Vegas so far this season.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Wayne Simmonds has re-joined the team after being a non-roster player Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes due to personal reasons.

Wayne Simmonds has rejoined the Leafs after being a non-roster player yesterday (personal)



Ondrej Kase & David Kampf are absent from practice (maintenance) @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 18, 2022

Meanwhile, forwards Ondrej Kase and David Kampf (maintenance) did not take part in Friday's session.

Here were the Leaf lines according to TSN's Mark Masters:

Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Robertson - Tavares - Nylander

Mikheyev - Engvall - Simmonds

Clifford - Kerfoot - Spezza

Rielly - Lyubushkin

Brodie - Holl

Sandin - Dermott

Muzzin (red sweater) - Liljegren

Kallgren

Mrazek

Winnipeg Jets

Forward Andrew Copp will make his return to the lineup Friday night against the Boston Bruins.

He has been out since the weekend with an upper-body injury.

Here were Winnipeg's lines Friday morning according to The Athletic's Murat Ates.

Stastny-Scheifele-Wheeler

Connor-Dubois-Ehlers

Copp-Lowry-Svechnikov

Harkins-Toninato-Vesalainen

Morrissey-DeMelo

Dillon-Pionk

Stanley-Schmidt

Hellebuyck

Comrie

Ottawa Senators

Senators head coach D.J. Smith told reporters that the team is hopeful forward Tim Stützle can play Friday night against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The 20-year-old centre did not practice on Thursday because of a lower-body injury, playing 19:30 against the Columbus Blue Jackets the evening before.

DJ Smith - Forsberg starts tonight, Gaudette will come back in. We are hopeful Stutzle can play. With the deadline coming up we will see what our lineup looks like tonight. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) March 18, 2022

Smith also said that Anton Forsberg will start between the pipes while forward Adam Gaudette will draw back into the lineup. Smith added that with the trade deadline coming up on Monday, Friday's lineup is subject to change.

Philadelphia Flyers

It appears Claude Giroux may have played his last game for the Flyers.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the team plans to sit Giroux through the trade deadline after playing in his 1,000th game Thursday night.

The Flyers play the Ottawa Senators Friday night and the New York Islanders Sunday afternoon.

Giroux is currently the No. 1 player on TSN's Trade Bait board.

LeBrun also reports Anaheim's Hampus Lindholm will too be a scratch Friday night as his Ducks take on the Florida Panthers. Friday is Anaheim's lone game remaining before Monday's trade deadline.