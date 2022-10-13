Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Calgary Flames

After missing Wednesday's skate with the team due to an illness, Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom was occupying the starter's net ahead of the Flames' season-opener against the Colorado Avalanche tonight, TSN's Salim Valji reports.

Jacob Markstrom in starter’s net so it looks like he’s good to go after missing yesterday’s practice because of illness. #🔥 — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) October 13, 2022

In 63 regular season games last season, Markstrom posted a record of 37-15-0 with a 2.22 goals-against-average and a .922 save percentage.

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have placed defenceman Mike Matheson on IR and recalled defenceman Corey Schueneman from the Laval Rocket, the club announced Thursday.

Les Canadiens ont placé Mike Matheson sur la liste des blessés et ont rappelé Corey Schueneman du Rocket de Laval.



The Canadiens have placed Mike Matheson on IR and recalled Corey Schueneman from the Laval Rocket. pic.twitter.com/Q1IetqCfZl — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 13, 2022

Matheson, 28, was previously day-to-day with a lower-body injury. According to multiple reports, Matheson underwent an MRI on Wednesday.

Mike Matheson had an MRI today, Kent Hughes says. They need a couple of days to get results. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) October 12, 2022

The Pointe-Claire, QC., native was traded to his hometown Canadiens by the Pittsburgh Penguins along with a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft for Jeff Petry and Ryan Poehling. Matheson was initially selected with the 23rd overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft by the Florida Panthers, where he played five seasons (2015-19) before being traded to the Penguins with Colton Sceviour for Patric Hornqvist.

The 27-year-old Schueneman played 24 games for the Canadiens last season and recorded a pair of goals and four assists.

A product of Milford, Mich., Schueneman skated in 68 games across two seasons with the Rocket (2020-21), recording seven goals and 23 points.

Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets placed forward Dominic Toninato on waivers for the purpose of being assigned to the AHL's Manitoba Moose.

Toninato, 28, had seven goals and 14 points in a career-high 77 games with the Jets last season, adding one assist in two games with the Moose.

TRANSACTION: The #NHLJets have placed F - Dominic Toninato on waivers for the purpose of being assigned to the Manitoba Moose (AHL). — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) October 13, 2022

A fifth-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2012, Toninato has 12 goals and 29 points in 164 career games with the Jets, Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche.

TSN's John Lu shared the Jets lines at practice ahead of their first regular season game Friday against the New York Rangers.

#NHLJets practice:

Connor - Scheifele - Ehlers

Perfetti - Dubois - Wheeler

Barron - Lowry - Appleton

Mäenalanen - Gustafsson - Gagner

Jonsson-Fhallby



Morrissey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Stanley - Schmidt

Samberg - Capobianco



Hellebuyck

Rittich@TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) October 13, 2022

Jets head coach Rick Bowness later told reporters that Axel Jonsson-Fjallby won’t play Friday vs. the Rangers, but is expected to suit up on Monday against the Dallas Stars after getting a couple more practices this weekend.

#NHLJets Bowness says Jonsson-Fjallby won’t play Friday vs NYR but is expected to suit up on Monday at Dallas after getting a couple more practices this weekend. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) October 13, 2022

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Thursday they have recalled centre Kent Johnson from their AHL affiliate Cleveland Monsters and assigned goaltender Jet Greaves.

Johnson, a 19-year-old former fifth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, was loaned to the Monsters just a day prior as the Blue Jackets recalled Greaves on an emergency basis as Elvis Merzlikins came down with an illness prior to the Blue Jackets' season-opener against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Port Moody, B.C., native tallied three assists and two penalty minutes in nine games with the Blue Jackets last season after concluding his sophomore year at the University of Michigan. During his final season as a Wolverine, Johnson scored 17 goals and recorded 47 helpers for 64 points in 58 games.

Greaves, 21, posted a record of 12-12-4 with a 2.84 goals-against average, a .905 save percentage and one shutout in 29 games during his rookie season with the Monsters.

Following his early departure from the Blue Jackets' season-opener, head coach Brad Larsen told reporters that Patrick Laine is still being evaluated after suffering an upper-body injury.

#CBJ head coach Brad Larsen said after practice that Patrik Laine is still being evaluated after suffering the upper-body injury last night — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) October 13, 2022

Laine, 24, sustained the injury during the second period after colliding with Hurricanes defenceman Brett Pesce.

Drafted second overall by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2016 NHL Draft, Laine has registered 176 goals and 327 points in 407 career games split between the Jets and Blue Jackets.

New York Islanders

New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin is set to start tonight against the Florida Panthers, Islanders head coach Lane Lambert confirmed.

#Isles Game Day Update: Head Coach Lane Lambert confirms Sorokin will start in net for tonight’s game against the Panthers. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 13, 2022

Sorokin, 27, was selected by the Islanders with the 78th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft. The Mezhdurechensk, Russia, native is embarking on his third season with the Islanders after spending six seasons with CSKA Moscow of the Kontinental Hockey League (2014-19).

Sorokin made 52 starts last season for the Islanders, posting a record of 26-18-8 with a 4.40 GAA, a .925 save percentage, and a league second-best seven shutouts.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Centre Teddy Blueger will not be available tonight for the Pittsburgh Penguins when they take on the Arizona Coyotes, Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan confirmed.

Coach Sullivan confirms that Teddy Blueger will not be available to play tonight. His status is still day-to-day and he skated this morning. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 13, 2022

Sullivan told reporters that the 28-year-old's status is day-to-day, though he did skate with the team earlier.

The former 52nd overall pick of the 2012 draft has played four seasons with the Penguins (2018-21) after playing four seasons with their AHL affiliate Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (2015-18).

In 205 career NHL Games, the Riga, Latvia native has scored 31 goals and added 51 helpers.

New Jersey Devils

Ahead of the New Jersey Devils game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Devils reporter Amanda Stein shared the lineup with Nico Hischier skating on the top line.

With that caveat in mind… here’s how the #NJDevils lined up during morning skate today, ahead of facing Philly: https://t.co/g9eb2QXlAC pic.twitter.com/LyPB3QVBMR — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) October 13, 2022

Hischier later told reporters that he is "not where I want to be," and will not play tonight against the Flyers and aims to be ready for Saturday's home opener.

Hischier said he’s “not where I want to be” and will NOT play tonight vs. Philadelphia. He’s aiming for Saturday’s home opener for #NJDevils — Sam Kasan (@samikasan) October 13, 2022

Seattle Kraken

Martin Jones will get the start tonight when the Seattle Kraken take on the Los Angeles Kings, Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol confirmed to reporters.

#SeaKraken coach Dave Hakstol confirms Martin Jones starts in goal against his first NHL team here in LA tonight. Forward Morgan Geekie will be in the lineup too after healthy scratch Wednesday night. — Bob Condor (@ByBobCondor) October 13, 2022

Jones, 32, signed with the Kings as an undrafted free agent and spent three-plus seasons with the Manchester Monarchs of the AHL before making his NHL debut in 2013. The North Vancouver, B.C., native spent two seasons with the Kings (2013-14), winning the Stanley Cup with the franchise in 2014 against the New York Rangers.

Following his time in New York, Jones played six seasons for the San Jose Sharks (2015-21) before a season-long stint with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2021.

In 396 career NHL games, Jones has a record of 198-150-32 with a career 2.68 GAA and a .907 save percentage with 25 career shutouts.