Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Calgary Flames

Goaltenders Jacob Markstrom and David Rittich were both on the ice Wednesday morning at Calgary's skate, TSN's Salim Valji reports.

The Flames play host to the Ottawa Senators Thursday evening.

Markstrom has been out since Feb. 20 with a lower-body. Valji reports he is getting final medical clearance and could start Thursday if all goes well.

 

Toronto Maple Leafs

Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said that goaltender Frederik Andersen and forward Auston Matthews will each return Wednesday evening against the Edmonton Oilers.

Andersen was first off the ice during Wednesday's optional skate, while Matthews did not participate, which is a normal course of action on days he plays.

Andersen has been out since Feb. 20 because of a lower-body injury while Matthews has missed the last two games because of a wrist ailment.

 

Ottawa Senators

The Senators announced Wednesday that they have re-assigned forward Michael Haley to the taxi squad and sent goaltender Filip Gustavsson to the AHL's Belleville Senators.

 

Boston Bruins

Defenceman Matt Grzelcyk and forward David Krejci are both likely to play Wednesday night as the Bruins battle the Washington Capitals.

Grzelcyk was paired with Brandon Carlo at Wednesday's morning skate and is likely to make his return from injured reserve. Krejci, who is also on IR, has been sidelined since Feb. 18 with a lower-body injury.

Both players will take part in the pre-game warmup and make the final decision from there, tweets NHL.com's Amalie Benjamin.

Here were their morning skate lines:

Marchand – Bergeron – Pastrnak
Ritchie – Krejci – DeBrusk
Frederic – Coyle – Smith
Kuraly – Studnicka – Wagner

Zboril – McAvoy
Grzelcyk – Carlo
Tinordi – Clifton

Rask
Halak

 

Nashville Predators

The Predators are awaiting an update on goaltender Juuse Saros, who left Tuesday's matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes in the first period.

Saros was hit by Carolina's Nino Niederreiter as he skated in and appeared to make contact with Saros' head with his left shoulder on the way by.

NHL Player Safety announced Wednesday morning that Niederreiter was being fined $5,000, the maximum penalty allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

 

Detroit Red Wings

Forward Tyler Bertuzzi is still at least a week away from returning as he continues to battle an upper-body injury, tweeted Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press Tuesday.

He has not played since Jan. 30. 

St. James also tweets that head coach Jeff Blashill says that forward Dylan Larkin hopes to get back into the lineup sometime next week.

 

Waivers

Calgary Flames forward Derek Ryan cleared after being placed on waivers Tuesday afternoon.

The 34-year-old has one assist in 10 games so far this season after recording 29 points in 68 games last season.

Meanwhile, the following players have been placed on waivers Wednesday:

Dominik Simon (Flames), Valterri Filppula (Red Wings), Mason Geertsen (Rangers).