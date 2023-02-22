Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators 

Ottawa Senators defenceman Jake Sanderson, who has not practiced since suffering an upper-body injury against the Edmonton Oilers on Feb 11, skated with the team on Wednesday. 

The 20-year-old rookie blueliner left the game after taking a hit from Oilers defenceman Vincent Desharnais in the third period.

A native of Whitefish, Mont., Sanderson has four goals and 18 assists in 52 games.

Cam Talbot has returned to the lineup and will play on the weekend, Sens head coach D.J. Smith confirmed. 

Talbot has not played since Jan. 25 due to a lower-body injury. 

A pending unrestricted free agent, the 35-year-old is 12-13-1 this season with a .905 save percentage and 2.90 goals-against average. 

Sanderson drew into the second defensinve pairing alongside Travis Hamonic. 

Arizona Coyotes 

Jakob Chychrun remains out of the lineup for the Arizona Coyotes due to trade-related reasons, according to Craig Morgan.

The 24-year-old has not played since Feb. 10 against the Chicago Blackhawks, when he recorded an assist and logged 29:47 minutes of ice time in a 4-3 overtime loss. 

Dallas Stars 

The Dallas Stars announced Wednesday they have recalled forward Fredrik Olofsson and goaltender Matt Murray from the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League. 

Olofsson has skated in 37 games for the AHL's Stars, scoring five goals and adding nine assists. The 26-year-old has played in 14 games at the NHL level this season, tallying four points. 

Murray, 25, has appeared in 27 games this season for Texas, posting a 13-8-5 record, 2.43 goals-against average, .905 save percentage and two shutouts.

Pittsburgh Penguins 

Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan noted that defenceman Jeff Petry was sent home with an illness.

Defenceman Marcus Pettersson was excused in advance from practice as he awaits the birth of his first child.

 Petry, 25, has three goals and 19 points in 40 games. 

Pettersson, 26, has recorded 14 assists in 54 games. 

Seattle Kraken 

The Seattle Kraken have recalled forward Jesper Froden from the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the team announced.

The 28-year-old Sweden-born Froden has skated in seven games for the Kraken this season, scoring one goal. 