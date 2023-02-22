Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators defenceman Jake Sanderson, who has not practiced since suffering an upper-body injury against the Edmonton Oilers on Feb 11, skated with the team on Wednesday.

We haven’t seen Jake Sanderson at practice since he was injured Feb 11th vs the Oilers. The defenseman is wearing a non-contact jersey at #Sens practice today. pic.twitter.com/3JtkJIQViw — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) February 22, 2023

The 20-year-old rookie blueliner left the game after taking a hit from Oilers defenceman Vincent Desharnais in the third period.

A native of Whitefish, Mont., Sanderson has four goals and 18 assists in 52 games.

Cam Talbot has returned to the lineup and will play on the weekend, Sens head coach D.J. Smith confirmed.

DJ Smith says that goaltender Cam Talbot is back and will play this upcoming weekend. #Sens — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) February 22, 2023

Talbot has not played since Jan. 25 due to a lower-body injury.

A pending unrestricted free agent, the 35-year-old is 12-13-1 this season with a .905 save percentage and 2.90 goals-against average.

Sanderson drew into the second defensinve pairing alongside Travis Hamonic.

Sens Wednesday practice lines.



Tkachuk Stützle Giroux

DeBrincat Pinto Batherson

Brassard Greig Gauthier

Joseph Gambrell Watson

Kelly



Chabot Zub

Sanderson Hamonic

Brannstrom Zaitsev

Holden



Talbot

Sogaard — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) February 22, 2023

Arizona Coyotes

Jakob Chychrun remains out of the lineup for the Arizona Coyotes due to trade-related reasons, according to Craig Morgan.

Hearing that D Jakob Chychrun will not play tonight when the Coyotes host the Flames at Mullett Arena.

Chychrun hasn't played since Feb. 10 in Chicago when he left the lineup for what the team termed "trade-related reasons."

He returned to practice with the team on Tuesday. — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) February 22, 2023

Dallas Stars

The 24-year-old has not played since Feb. 10 against the Chicago Blackhawks, when he recorded an assist and logged 29:47 minutes of ice time in a 4-3 overtime loss.

The Dallas Stars announced Wednesday they have recalled forward Fredrik Olofsson and goaltender Matt Murray from the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League.

We have recalled Fredrik Olofsson and Matt Murray from the @texasstars.#TexasHockey — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) February 22, 2023

Olofsson has skated in 37 games for the AHL's Stars, scoring five goals and adding nine assists. The 26-year-old has played in 14 games at the NHL level this season, tallying four points.

Murray, 25, has appeared in 27 games this season for Texas, posting a 13-8-5 record, 2.43 goals-against average, .905 save percentage and two shutouts.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan noted that defenceman Jeff Petry was sent home with an illness.

Coach Sullivan on absences at practice: “Jeff Petry was sick, so we sent him home. Marcus Petterson was excused in advance from practice." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 22, 2023

Defenceman Marcus Pettersson was excused in advance from practice as he awaits the birth of his first child.

Marcus Pettersson's fiancée Beatrice is expecting their first child, and her due date was on Saturday. "We're SO excited," he said the other day. They are choosing to be surprised by the gender, but "no matter what, their name will be Kris," Letang chimed in from his stall. — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) February 22, 2023

Petry, 25, has three goals and 19 points in 40 games.

Pettersson, 26, has recorded 14 assists in 54 games.

Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken have recalled forward Jesper Froden from the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the team announced.

The #SeaKraken have recalled F Jesper Froden from the Coachella Valley @Firebirds. pic.twitter.com/XyBeoM1NfR — Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) February 22, 2023

The 28-year-old Sweden-born Froden has skated in seven games for the Kraken this season, scoring one goal.