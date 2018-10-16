Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets will be without defenceman Dustin Byfuglien for a second straight game against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

Byfuglien, 33, is dealing with an upper-body injury and did not take part in practice Tuesday. He has one assist in four games this season.

At forward, Brendan Lemieux is expected to make his season debut.

Nic Petan and Kristian Vesalainen stayed on for extra work this morning, so as expected Brendan Lemieux makes his season debut for #NHLJets vs #Oilers — Ken Wiebe (@WiebeSunSports) October 16, 2018

Calgary Flames

Forward Sean Monahan is back skating after taking an extra day off the ice. He blocked a shot on Saturday night and it "stung him pretty good" according to TSN's Jermain Franklin, but it doesn't appear things are too bad.

Meanwhile, Dillon Dube is not practicing after playing on Saturday and practicing Monday. Here were the lines:

Gaudreau-Monahan-Lindholm

Tkachuk-Backlund-Frolik

Hathaway-Ryan-Czarnik

Bennett-Jankowski-Neal

Peluso

Giordano-Brodie

Hanifin-Andersson

Valimaki-Stone

Prout

Smith

Rittich

Vancouver Canucks

Head coach Travis Green announced that goaltender Anders Nilsson will get his third straight start as the Canucks take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nilsson has been lights out through two games, posting a GAA of 1.51 and a save percentage of .950.

Meanwhile, forward Adam Gaudette will make his season debut as Vancouver looks to replace Elias Pettersson up front.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Tuesday's Practice Lines - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Forwards

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Marleau-Matthews-Kapanen

Lindholm-Kadri-Brown

Johnsson-Gauthier-Leivo

Ennis

Defence

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Ozhiganov

Marincin-Holl

Goalies

Sparks

McAdam

Montreal Canadiens

Here are the Canadiens' morning skate courtesy of TSN's John Lu:

Tatar-Danault-Gallagher

Drouin-Domi-Lehkonen

Byron-Kotkaniemi-Armia

Hudon-Plekanec-Peca

Deslauriers-Shaw-Scherbak

Mete-Petry

Reilly-Juulsen

Ouellet-Benn

Alzner

Price

Niemi

Pittsburgh Penguins

While Matt Murray is healthy enough to dress, he will serve as the Penguins backup tonight against the Vancouver Canucks.

The Penguins will start Casey DeSmith, who stopped 37 of 40 shots in Saturday's shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

"We felt it was the right decision at this particular time," head coach Mike Sullivan said. "It gives Matt a couple more days to rest after an injury, but certainly Casey's performance has been exceptional."

DeSmith is 1-0-1 this season with a 2.40 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators assigned defenceman Christian Jaros and forward Nick Paul to AHL Belleville on Tuesday. Both players were recalled last week when the team place Cody Ceci, Ryan Dzingel and Alex Formenton on injured reserve. The Senators are off until Saturday, when all three injured players will be eligible to return.

Philadelphia Flyers

Centre Corban Knight was activated from injured non-roster reserve and he is eligible to dress for Tuesday's game against the Florida Panthers. Knight had 14 goals and 27 points in 58 games with the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms last season.

Corban Knight has joined his teammates at @WellsFargoCtr for #FLAvsPHI morning skate! pic.twitter.com/ROu8LblHsd — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) October 16, 2018

St. Louis Blues

The Blues recalled Zach Sanford from the San Antonio Rampage on Tuesday and assigned forward Chris Thorburn to the AHL club.

Thorburn has dressed in one game for the Blues this season, while Sanford has two goals in four AHL games.