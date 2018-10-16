2h ago
Ice Chips: Jets' Byfuglien out vs. Oilers
TSN.ca Staff
Gallagher hopes de la Rose sticks with Canadiens' organization
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Winnipeg Jets
The Jets will be without defenceman Dustin Byfuglien for a second straight game against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.
Byfuglien, 33, is dealing with an upper-body injury and did not take part in practice Tuesday. He has one assist in four games this season.
At forward, Brendan Lemieux is expected to make his season debut.
Calgary Flames
Forward Sean Monahan is back skating after taking an extra day off the ice. He blocked a shot on Saturday night and it "stung him pretty good" according to TSN's Jermain Franklin, but it doesn't appear things are too bad.
Meanwhile, Dillon Dube is not practicing after playing on Saturday and practicing Monday. Here were the lines:
Gaudreau-Monahan-Lindholm
Tkachuk-Backlund-Frolik
Hathaway-Ryan-Czarnik
Bennett-Jankowski-Neal
Peluso
Giordano-Brodie
Hanifin-Andersson
Valimaki-Stone
Prout
Smith
Rittich
Vancouver Canucks
Head coach Travis Green announced that goaltender Anders Nilsson will get his third straight start as the Canucks take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Nilsson has been lights out through two games, posting a GAA of 1.51 and a save percentage of .950.
Meanwhile, forward Adam Gaudette will make his season debut as Vancouver looks to replace Elias Pettersson up front.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Tuesday's Practice Lines - Kristen Shilton, TSN
Forwards
Hyman-Tavares-Marner
Marleau-Matthews-Kapanen
Lindholm-Kadri-Brown
Johnsson-Gauthier-Leivo
Ennis
Defence
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Dermott-Ozhiganov
Marincin-Holl
Goalies
Sparks
McAdam
Montreal Canadiens
Here are the Canadiens' morning skate courtesy of TSN's John Lu:
Tatar-Danault-Gallagher
Drouin-Domi-Lehkonen
Byron-Kotkaniemi-Armia
Hudon-Plekanec-Peca
Deslauriers-Shaw-Scherbak
Mete-Petry
Reilly-Juulsen
Ouellet-Benn
Alzner
Price
Niemi
Pittsburgh Penguins
While Matt Murray is healthy enough to dress, he will serve as the Penguins backup tonight against the Vancouver Canucks.
The Penguins will start Casey DeSmith, who stopped 37 of 40 shots in Saturday's shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens.
"We felt it was the right decision at this particular time," head coach Mike Sullivan said. "It gives Matt a couple more days to rest after an injury, but certainly Casey's performance has been exceptional."
DeSmith is 1-0-1 this season with a 2.40 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage.
Ottawa Senators
The Senators assigned defenceman Christian Jaros and forward Nick Paul to AHL Belleville on Tuesday. Both players were recalled last week when the team place Cody Ceci, Ryan Dzingel and Alex Formenton on injured reserve. The Senators are off until Saturday, when all three injured players will be eligible to return.
Philadelphia Flyers
Centre Corban Knight was activated from injured non-roster reserve and he is eligible to dress for Tuesday's game against the Florida Panthers. Knight had 14 goals and 27 points in 58 games with the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms last season.
St. Louis Blues
The Blues recalled Zach Sanford from the San Antonio Rampage on Tuesday and assigned forward Chris Thorburn to the AHL club.
Thorburn has dressed in one game for the Blues this season, while Sanford has two goals in four AHL games.