Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets held their first skate since flying to Finland on Tuesday morning at Hartwell Arena in Suomi. Winnipeg will play back-to-back games against the Florida Panthers on Thursday and Friday at the arena.

Patrik Laine, who opened Saturday's loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on the fourth line, skated with Adam Lowry and Brandon Tanev - who he finished Staurday playing with - on Tuesday. Laine has bounced around the Jets lineup this season as the team looks to spark the 20-year-old, who has just three goals and five points in 12 games this season.

They used the following lines in Tuesday's skate:

Ehlers-Scheifele-Wheeler

Connor-Little-Perreault

Laine-Lowry-Tanev

Lemieux-Copp-Roslovic

Petan

Morrissey-Trouba

Chiarot-Byfuglien

Morrow-Myers

Kulikov- Poolman

Hellebuyck

Brossoit



Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning will be without defenceman Victor Hedman and forward Ondrej Palat on Tuesday night when they face the New Jersey Devils.

Hedman (upper-body) and Palat (lower-body) have also been ruled out for the team's Thursday contest against the Nashville Predators. Both players were injured in Friday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights.