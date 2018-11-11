Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets have recalled defenceman Sami Niku from the AHL's Manitoba Moose, they announced Sunday.

Niku, 22, has played in 12 games for the Moose so far this season and has five points (one goal, four assists).

He made his NHL debut for the Jets last April, scoring a goal on his first shot.

The Jets will be back in action Sunday night when they host the New Jersey Devils, who are coming off a lopsided road loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Jets are looking to continue their momentum following a 5-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche Friday night.

Connor Hellebuyck starts in goal for the Jets.

New Jersey Devils

Cory Schneider will get the call in between the pipes for the Devils when they visit the Jets on Sunday.

This is Schneider's first start since a nightmarish game against the Ottawa Senators last week in which he was pulled after giving up four goals on 22 shots in a 7-3 loss.

Limited by a hip injury this season, Schneider has an 0-3-0 mark with a goals against average of 4.72 and an .862 save percentage.

Egor Yakolev will be handed his NHL debut in place of Mirco Mueller, who is a healthy scratch.

Yakolev, 27, spent the last seven seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League with Kazan Ak-Bars, Yaroslavl Lokomotiv and St. Petersburg SKA. He had seven assists in seven games with the Binghamton Devils of the American Hockey League before his call-up to the big club.

Currently last in the Metropolitan, the Devils are losers of five of their last six games.

Montreal Canadiens

After clearing waivers on Sunday afternoon, Tomas Plekanec's contract has officially been terminated and his NHL career is over.

Cleared Waivers

In 1001 career games over 15 seasons with the Habs and Toronto Maple Leafs, Plekanec had 233 goals and 375 assists.

Plekanec, 36, retires as the 14th highest-scoring Czech player of all-time.

Boston Bruins

Jaroslav Halak will get the start for a second straight night as the Boston Bruins host the Vegas Golden Knights.

Halak made 40 saves in a 5-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Rearguard Brandon Carlo is unlikely to feature after picking up what the team is calling an "upper-body injury" against the Leafs. Jeremy Lauzon is up from Providence on an emergency basis and will slot in should Carlo be unable to play.