Montreal Canadiens

Defenceman Joel Edmundson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, the Canadiens announced on Friday.

Edmundson, 29, exited the Canadiens' game against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night early and did not return. Edmundson logged 2:21 minutes of ice time before his exit.

The Brandon, Man., native has played 454 games with the Canadiens, St. Louis Blues and Carolina Hurricanes, scoring 27 goals and adding 70 assists.

He was originally selected 46th overall by the Blues in the 2011 NHL Draft.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Victor Mete skated on Friday as he works he way back from a lower-body injury.

The 24-year-old Woodbridge, Ont., native has been sidelined since suffering an injury on Dec. 6 against the Dallas Stars. Mete logged 3:04 minutes of ice time before he exited the game.

The former Montreal Canadiens' draft pick (100th overall in 2016) and Ottawa Senator (2020-21, 2021-22) has played in 11 games for the Maple Leafs this season, recording a pair of assists.

Star forward Auston Matthews was announced to miss at least the next three weeks with an injury, the team announced.

The team said Matthews suffered a knee sprain in Wednesday's overtime win against the New York Rangers.

TSN's Mark Masters shared the Maple Leafs lines form Friday with captain John Tavares being elevated to first-line centre. Pontus Holmberg slots into the second line.

Lines at Leafs skate



Bunting - Tavares - Marner

Jarnkrok - Holmberg - Nylander 🇸🇪

McMann - Kampf - Engvall

Aston-Reese - Kerfoot - Anderson

Simmonds



Rielly - Holl

Giordano - Liljegren

Sandin - Timmins

Brodie - Benn



Murray & Samsonov @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 27, 2023



Carolina Hurricanes

Defenceman Jaccob Slavin is doubtful to face the San Jose Sharks on Friday due to a lower-body injury.

Head coach Rod Brind'Amour also said that goaltender Frederik Andersen was checked by doctors Thursday and felt good.