Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs centre and captain John Tavares skated with the team Friday after missing Tuesday's 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils for precautionary reasons.

John Tavares on the ice ahead of Leafs practice



Missed Tuesday’s game at NJ as a precaution (played big minutes and took big hits on Saturday and didn’t feel like himself Sunday)@TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/GmxAwY2eNt — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 10, 2023

Tavares, 32, had been dealing with an illness leading up to the Maple Leafs' tilt in Newark, N.J. and had been on the receiving end of a big hit against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

Tavares' absence was not the lone hole at centre, as it was the first game Ryan O'Reilly missed since being placed on long-term injured reserve with a broken finger.

Through 63 games this season, the Mississauga, Ont., native Tavares has scored 28 goals and 62 points.

TSN's Mark Masters shared the Maple Leafs' lines from Friday ahead of their game against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.

Lines at Leafs practice



Kerfoot - Matthews - Marner

Nylander - Lafferty - Jarnkrok

Bunting - Tavares - Simmonds

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Acciari

Steeves



McCabe - Brodie

Rielly - Gustafsson

Giordano - Liljegren

Timmins - Holl



Murray

Samsonov@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 10, 2023

Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid was on the ice Friday following a brief exit against the Boston Bruins Thursday due to a knee-on-knee hit he suffered late in the game.

For those who may have been concerned, Connor McDavid is on the ice for practice in Toronto. #Oilers pic.twitter.com/xjY57hC1NK — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) March 10, 2023

The NHL's leading goal-scorer returned. but was held without a point for the seventh time this season.

The 26-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., currently leads all skaters with 124 points - 27 more points than the NHL's second-most point-getter and teammate Leon Draisaitl.

Calgary Flames

Jacob Markstrom is set to start in net for the Calgary Flames against the Anaheim Sucks, according to TSN's Salim Valji.

Jacob Markstrom starts vs Anaheim #flames — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) March 10, 2023

The 33-year-old is coming off his second straight win, steering aside 40 shots in a shutout win against the Minnesota Wild on March 7.

Markstrom, a native Swede, has appeared in 44 games this season, posting a 17-17-8 record this season with a 2.68 GAA and a .893 save percentage.

Washington Capitals

Forward Connor Brown was back on the ice with the Washington Capitals, the team announced.

Brownie sighting this AM ☺️ pic.twitter.com/g04ya7II5v — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 10, 2023

The 29-year-old has been out since Oct. 17, when he was injured against the Vancouver Canucks. Brown underwent successful ACL reconstruction surgery in November.

The Toronto, Ont., native is in his first season with the Capitals after spending the past three seasons with the Ottawa Senators and four seasons with his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs before that.

Brown played in four games prior to his injury.

The Capitals also loaned defenceman Vincent Iorio to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League.

NEWS | The Capitals have loaned defenseman Vincent Iorio to the Hershey Bears.#ALLCAPS https://t.co/WdKrgl5fv6 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 10, 2023

The 20-year-old recorded one assist in three games with the Capitals this season.