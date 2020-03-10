Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens forward Johnathan Drouin is nearing his return as he took part in practice for the second time, reports Arpon Basu of The Athletic.

Canadiens holding a full morning skate, which is unusual the day after a practice. Jonathan Drouin is on the ice. Carey Price is starting tonight. — Аrpon Basu (@ArponBasu) March 10, 2020

The 24-year old Ste-Agathe, Que., native last played on Feb. 25 against the Vancouver Canucks and has missed the team’s previous contests due to a nagging knee injury.

Drouin has played in 27 games for the Canadiens this year, recording seven goals and 15 points.

Philadelphia Flyers

NHL.com’s Adam Kimelman reported that Philadelphia Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault announced that defenceman Phil Myers will game be a game-time decision.

Flyers coach Alain Vigneault says defenseman Phil Myers will be a game-time decision after blocking shot with leg on Saturday. He’s skating during optional morning skate — Adam Kimelman (@NHLAdamK) March 10, 2020

Myers suffered a lower-body injury after blocking a shot in the Flyers’ 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

In 50 games played with the Flyers this season, he has recorded four goals and 12 points.

Additionally, Kimelman reported that Flyers defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere announced he will make his return from a knee injury.

Shayne Gostisbehere says he’s in tonight for Flyers. First game since Feb. 6 — Adam Kimelman (@NHLAdamK) March 10, 2020

The 26-year old from Pembroke Pines, Fla., has appeared in 41 games for the Flyers this season, recording 12 points.

Philadelphia is currently riding a nine-game win streak and will take on the Boston Bruins tonight.

New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils announced that they have recalled defenceman Matt Tennyson from the Binghamton Devils of the AHL.

#NJDevils NEWS: New Jersey has recalled D Matt Tennyson from Binghamton (AHL).



He will join the team for today’s morning skate. pic.twitter.com/curE1b2Qlm — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 10, 2020

The 23-year old from Minneapolis, Minn., has split time between the NHL and AHL Devils this season. He has played in 19 games for the NHL club, recording three assists. At the AHL level, Tennyson has recorded one goal and nine points in 25 games played.

New York Rangers

The New York Rangers announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent forward Patrick Khodorenko on an entry-level deal.

OFFICIAL: Rangers have agreed to terms with free agent forward Patrick Khodorenko on an entry-level contract.



Details: https://t.co/UuObuRnAje pic.twitter.com/xSYeaf5X8c — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 10, 2020

The 21-year old from Walnut Creek, Cal., spent four years playing in the NCAA’s Big-10 conference for Michigan State University. He did not miss a single game as he played in 143 contests for the Spartans, recording 120 points.

Khodorenko’s contract will begin in 2020-21. He has been assigned to the Rangers’ AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack on an Amateur Try-Out.