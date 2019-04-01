Tavares expects another rude welcome in second trip back to Long Island

Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs forward Andreas Johnsson and defenceman Jake Muzzin are both game-time decisions for Monday's game against the New York Islanders. - Terry Koshan, Toronto Sun

Maple Leafs Practice Lines - Mark Masters, TSN

Forwards

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Kapanen-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Brown

Moore-Gauthier- Ennis

Petan

Absent: Johnsson

Defence

Rielly-Hainsey

Dermott-Zaitsev

Rosen-Marincin

Gardiner-Ozhiganov

Holl

Absent: Muzzin

Goalie

Frederik Andersen in the starter's net at the morning skate ... will be his first game v Isles this season



Montreal Canadiens

Habs forward Paul Byron participated in his first full practice with his teammates on Monday after missing the past two games against the Columbus Blue Jackets and Winnipeg Jets with an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old left last Tuesday's game against the Florida Panthers following a first-period fight with forward MacKenzie Weegar. He has 15 goals and 15 assists over 54 games this season. - John Lu, TSN

Canadiens' Practice Lines - John Lu, TSN

Forwards

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Lehkonen - Domi - Shaw

Drouin - Weal - Armia

Kotkaniemi - Thompson - Byron

Deslauriers - Peca - Weise/Hudon

Defence

Mete - Weber

Kulak - Petry

Benn - Folin

Reilly

Goalies

Price

Niemi

Lindgren