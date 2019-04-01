41m ago
Ice Chips: Johnsson, Muzzin GTDs vs. Isles
TSN.ca Staff
Tavares expects another rude welcome in second trip back to Long Island
Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs forward Andreas Johnsson and defenceman Jake Muzzin are both game-time decisions for Monday's game against the New York Islanders. - Terry Koshan, Toronto Sun
Maple Leafs Practice Lines - Mark Masters, TSN
Forwards
Hyman-Tavares-Marner
Kapanen-Matthews-Nylander
Marleau-Kadri-Brown
Moore-Gauthier- Ennis
Petan
Absent: Johnsson
Defence
Rielly-Hainsey
Dermott-Zaitsev
Rosen-Marincin
Gardiner-Ozhiganov
Holl
Absent: Muzzin
Goalie
Montreal Canadiens
Habs forward Paul Byron participated in his first full practice with his teammates on Monday after missing the past two games against the Columbus Blue Jackets and Winnipeg Jets with an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old left last Tuesday's game against the Florida Panthers following a first-period fight with forward MacKenzie Weegar. He has 15 goals and 15 assists over 54 games this season. - John Lu, TSN
Canadiens' Practice Lines - John Lu, TSN
Forwards
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Lehkonen - Domi - Shaw
Drouin - Weal - Armia
Kotkaniemi - Thompson - Byron
Deslauriers - Peca - Weise/Hudon
Defence
Mete - Weber
Kulak - Petry
Benn - Folin
Reilly
Goalies
Price
Niemi
Lindgren