Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs forward Andreas Johnsson and defenceman Jake Muzzin are both game-time decisions for Monday's game against the New York Islanders. - Terry Koshan, Toronto Sun

Maple Leafs Practice Lines - Mark Masters, TSN

Forwards

Hyman-Tavares-Marner
Kapanen-Matthews-Nylander
Marleau-Kadri-Brown
Moore-Gauthier- Ennis
Petan

Absent: Johnsson

Defence

Rielly-Hainsey
Dermott-Zaitsev
Rosen-Marincin
Gardiner-Ozhiganov
Holl

Absent: Muzzin

Goalie

Montreal Canadiens 

Habs forward Paul Byron participated in his first full practice with his teammates on Monday after missing the past two games against the Columbus Blue Jackets and Winnipeg Jets with an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old left last Tuesday's game against the Florida Panthers following a first-period fight with forward MacKenzie Weegar. He has 15 goals and 15 assists over 54 games this season. - John Lu, TSN

Canadiens' Practice Lines - John Lu, TSN

Forwards

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Lehkonen - Domi - Shaw
Drouin - Weal - Armia
Kotkaniemi - Thompson - Byron
Deslauriers - Peca - Weise/Hudon

Defence 

Mete - Weber
Kulak - Petry
Benn - Folin
Reilly

Goalies

Price
Niemi
Lindgren