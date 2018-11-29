Toronto Maple Leafs

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Leafs forward Andreas Johnsson was demoted to the third line at practice on Thursday after recording two assists during Wednesday's game.

Johnsson skated alongside Nazem Kadri and Connor Brown while Patrick Marleau was promoted to Matthews' line along with Kasperi Kapanen.

#Leafs lines at practice:



Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Marleau-Matthews-Kapanen

Johnsson-Kadri-Brown

Ennis-Lindholm-Lievo

🐐



Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Ozhiganov

Marincin-Holl



Suspect Johnsson/Marleau will be home/away on Matthews' wing. Like Nylander/Brown previously. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) November 29, 2018

Leafs defenceman Ron Hainsey also left practice early this morning after taking a puck to the jaw; however, it's not expected to be anything serious.

Hainsey departs practice after taking puck to face (Marner shot deflected off his stick)



Seemed to be ok but needed repairs — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 29, 2018

Winnipeg Jets

Jets defenceman Dustin Byfuglien was absent from practice on Thursday.

No Byfuglien or Morrow out for morning skate. Scheifele is on the ice and Schilling is here as well. #NHLJets — Jamie Thomas (@JamieThomasTV) November 29, 2018

Byfuglien collided with Pens defenceman Jamie Oleksiak during the second period of Tuesday's game and struggled to return to the bench requiring the assistance of his teammates.

After undergoing concussion protocol, he re-entered the game later that frame and ended up playing just north of 22 minutes.

The NHL intends to follow up on the incident to ensure the Jets followed the proper protocol.

Paul Maurice confirms that Dustin Byfuglien and Joe Morrow will not play tonight vs CHI. Sami Niku and Cam Schilling are in. #NHLJets — Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) November 29, 2018

It has officially been confirmed that both Byfuglien (undisclosed) and Joe Morrow (lower-body injury) will be held out of Thursday's game.

Byfuglien had symptoms yesterday and will be evaluated by doctors but has not been diagnosed with a concussion. Morrow (lower body day to day) is out as well. Niku and Schilling in. #NHLJets — Jamie Thomas (@JamieThomasTV) November 29, 2018

Montreal Canadiens

Habs forward Paul Byron was back on the ice at practice on Thursday morning, per NHL.com.

The 29-year-old has four goals and seven points through 11 games this season and last played on Oct. 30.

Canadiens defenceman Victor Mete was also assigned to the Laval Rocket (AHL) in a corresponding roster move.

Here are Thursday's practice lines:

Drouin - Domi - Shaw

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Byron - Kotkaniemi - Lehkonen

Agostino - Chaput - Deslauriers

Hudon - Peca - Scherbak

Kulak - Weber

Schlemko - Petry

Reilly - Benn

Ouellet - Mete

Price

Niemi

Ottawa Senators

Sens goaltender Craig Anderson is set to make his first start since Nov. 21 on Thursday against the New York Rangers, per the Ottawa Sun.

It's been a rough season for the 37-year-old. Through 22 games (21 starts) he's posted a 9-9-3 record to go along with a 3.87 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage.

Here are Thursday's practice lines:

Dzingel - Duchene - Batherson

Tkachuk - White - Stone

Boedker - Tierney - Ryan

Paajarvi - Smith - Pyatt — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) November 29, 2018

Washington Capitals

Caps forward Alex Ovechkin (upper-body injury) will not practice on Thursday as he is given a maintenance day.

From the Capitals:



Alex Ovechkin won’t skate today. Maintenance for an upper-body injury. He skated yesterday.



Kempny, Smith-Pelly and Kuznetsov are all scheduled to skate. Kuznetsov (concussion) has not been medically cleared yet, so this is just another step for him. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) November 29, 2018

Forward Evgeny Kuznetsov (concussion) skated however he has not yet received medical clearance.

New Jersey Devils

Devils forward Steve Santini (jaw) practiced with the team on Wednesday however his status remains day-to-day, per northjersey.com.

The 23-year-old has only played one game with the Devils this season and was held pointless.

Forwards Marcus Johansson (lower-body injury) and Taylor Hall (maintenance) were both on the ice at Thursday's practice.

Here are Thursday's practice lines:

#NJDevils in practice today:



Hall-Hischier-Bratt

Johansson-Zacha-Palmieri

Coleman-Zajac-Noesen

Boyle-Seney-Wood



Greene-Severson

Yakovelv-Vatanen

Butcher-Lovejoy

Santini-Mueller



Kinkaid/Schneider (in no particular order) — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) November 29, 2018

The Devils also lost forward Jean-Sébastien Dea on waivers Thursday and have recalled forward Michael McLeod from the Binghamton Devils (AHL).

Buffalo Sabres

Sabres forward Conor Sheary (lower-body injury) and defenceman Marco Scandella (undisclosed) were not on the ice for Thursday's practice. Both remain day-to-day.

Here are Thursday's practice lines:

The current #Sabres AM skate lines:

Skinner-Eichel-Reinhart

Thompson-Mittelstadt-Okposo

Rodrigues-Sobotka-Pominville

Elie-Larsson-Girgensons



McCabe-Ristolainen

Dahlin-Bogosian

Beaulieu-Nelson

(Hunwick-Pilut skating extra) — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) November 29, 2018

Boston Bruins

Bruins defenceman Charlie McAvoy (concussion) was on the ice at practice on Thursday wearing a non-contact jersey.

Charlie McAvoy out for morning skate with the rest of the Bruins today. Still wearing a no-contact sweater, but a big step in the right direction — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) November 29, 2018

Bruins forward Ryan Donato was recalled from the Providence Bruins (AHL) on Wednesday and was at practice as well.

Here are Thursday's practice lines:

AM lines:



Marchand-Cave-Pastrnak

Heinen-Krejci-DeBrusk

Wagner-Kuraly-Backes

Donato-Nordstrom-Acciari



Lauzon-Grzlecyk

Krug-Clifton

Moore-Kampfer



Rask

Halak — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) November 29, 2018

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pens have claimed forward Jean-Sébastien Dea off waivers from the New Jersey Devils.

JS Dea back to Pittsburgh. https://t.co/E9psZDFzP1 — Matt Vensel (@mattvensel) November 29, 2018

The 24-year-old had three goals and five points through 20 games with the Devils this season.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues have placed forward Nikita Soshnikov on waivers.

The 25-year-old played five games for the Blues this season and was held pointless.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Canes have placed forward Valentin Zykov and goaltender Scott Darling on waivers.

Zykov, 23, had three assists through 13 games with the big club this season.

Darling, 29, had a 3.14 goals-against average and an .892 save percentage through seven starts.

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks have placed forward Ben Street on waivers.

The 31-year-old had three goals and five points through 18 games this season.

Arizona Coyotes

The Yotes have claimed goaltender Calvin Pickard off waivers from the Philadelphia Flyers.

The 26-year-old has struggled this season going 4-2-2 with a 4.01 goals-against average and an .863 save percentage.

Chayka on the addition of Pickard: "just another experienced goalie that's had success in the league". — Catherine Silverman (@catmsilverman) November 29, 2018

Minnesota Wild

Wild defenceman Greg Pateryn (illness) is expected to be in the lineup on Thursday.

The 28-year-old has one assist through 23 games this season.

Tonight's Games

New York Islanders (12-9-2) at Boston Bruins (13-7-4) at 7 p.m.

The Bruins have won 4 straight against the Isles

Minnesota Wild (14-8-2) at Columbus Blue Jackets (14-8-2) at 7 p.m.

Wild forward Zach Parise is on a five-game point streak (four goals, five points)

New York Rangers (13-10-2) at Ottawa Senators (10-12-1) at 7:30 p.m.

Sens forward Matt Duchene has five goals and 12 points in his last seven games.

Buffalo Sabres (17-6-2) at Tampa Bay Lightning (17-7-1) at 7:30 p.m.

The Sabres have won ten straight.

Phoenix Coyotes (10-11-2) at Nashville Predators (17-7-1) at 8 p.m.

The Yotes are 1-3-1 over their last five games.

Chicago Blackhawks (9-11-5) at Winnipeg Jets (13-8-2) at 8 p.m.

Jets forward Blake Wheeler has four points in his last two games.

Los Angeles Kings (9-14-1) at Edmonton Oilers (11-11-2) at 9 p.m.

Oilers forward Connor McDavid has three goals and 10 points in his last seven games.

Vegas Golden Knights (13-12-1) at Vancouver Canucks (11-13-3) at 10 p.m.

The Golden Knights have won four straight outscoring their opponents 19-5 during that span.