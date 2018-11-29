3h ago
Ice Chips: Johnsson taken off Matthews' line
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Sharks 3, Maple Leafs 5
Toronto Maple Leafs
Leafs forward Andreas Johnsson was demoted to the third line at practice on Thursday after recording two assists during Wednesday's game.
Johnsson skated alongside Nazem Kadri and Connor Brown while Patrick Marleau was promoted to Matthews' line along with Kasperi Kapanen.
Leafs defenceman Ron Hainsey also left practice early this morning after taking a puck to the jaw; however, it's not expected to be anything serious.
Winnipeg Jets
Jets defenceman Dustin Byfuglien was absent from practice on Thursday.
Byfuglien collided with Pens defenceman Jamie Oleksiak during the second period of Tuesday's game and struggled to return to the bench requiring the assistance of his teammates.
After undergoing concussion protocol, he re-entered the game later that frame and ended up playing just north of 22 minutes.
The NHL intends to follow up on the incident to ensure the Jets followed the proper protocol.
It has officially been confirmed that both Byfuglien (undisclosed) and Joe Morrow (lower-body injury) will be held out of Thursday's game.
Montreal Canadiens
Habs forward Paul Byron was back on the ice at practice on Thursday morning, per NHL.com.
The 29-year-old has four goals and seven points through 11 games this season and last played on Oct. 30.
Canadiens defenceman Victor Mete was also assigned to the Laval Rocket (AHL) in a corresponding roster move.
Here are Thursday's practice lines:
Drouin - Domi - Shaw
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Byron - Kotkaniemi - Lehkonen
Agostino - Chaput - Deslauriers
Hudon - Peca - Scherbak
Kulak - Weber
Schlemko - Petry
Reilly - Benn
Ouellet - Mete
Price
Niemi
Ottawa Senators
Sens goaltender Craig Anderson is set to make his first start since Nov. 21 on Thursday against the New York Rangers, per the Ottawa Sun.
It's been a rough season for the 37-year-old. Through 22 games (21 starts) he's posted a 9-9-3 record to go along with a 3.87 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage.
Here are Thursday's practice lines:
Washington Capitals
Caps forward Alex Ovechkin (upper-body injury) will not practice on Thursday as he is given a maintenance day.
Forward Evgeny Kuznetsov (concussion) skated however he has not yet received medical clearance.
New Jersey Devils
Devils forward Steve Santini (jaw) practiced with the team on Wednesday however his status remains day-to-day, per northjersey.com.
The 23-year-old has only played one game with the Devils this season and was held pointless.
Forwards Marcus Johansson (lower-body injury) and Taylor Hall (maintenance) were both on the ice at Thursday's practice.
Here are Thursday's practice lines:
The Devils also lost forward Jean-Sébastien Dea on waivers Thursday and have recalled forward Michael McLeod from the Binghamton Devils (AHL).
Buffalo Sabres
Sabres forward Conor Sheary (lower-body injury) and defenceman Marco Scandella (undisclosed) were not on the ice for Thursday's practice. Both remain day-to-day.
Here are Thursday's practice lines:
Boston Bruins
Bruins defenceman Charlie McAvoy (concussion) was on the ice at practice on Thursday wearing a non-contact jersey.
Bruins forward Ryan Donato was recalled from the Providence Bruins (AHL) on Wednesday and was at practice as well.
Here are Thursday's practice lines:
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Pens have claimed forward Jean-Sébastien Dea off waivers from the New Jersey Devils.
The 24-year-old had three goals and five points through 20 games with the Devils this season.
St. Louis Blues
The Blues have placed forward Nikita Soshnikov on waivers.
The 25-year-old played five games for the Blues this season and was held pointless.
Carolina Hurricanes
The Canes have placed forward Valentin Zykov and goaltender Scott Darling on waivers.
Zykov, 23, had three assists through 13 games with the big club this season.
Darling, 29, had a 3.14 goals-against average and an .892 save percentage through seven starts.
Anaheim Ducks
The Ducks have placed forward Ben Street on waivers.
The 31-year-old had three goals and five points through 18 games this season.
Arizona Coyotes
The Yotes have claimed goaltender Calvin Pickard off waivers from the Philadelphia Flyers.
The 26-year-old has struggled this season going 4-2-2 with a 4.01 goals-against average and an .863 save percentage.
Minnesota Wild
Wild defenceman Greg Pateryn (illness) is expected to be in the lineup on Thursday.
The 28-year-old has one assist through 23 games this season.
Tonight's Games
New York Islanders (12-9-2) at Boston Bruins (13-7-4) at 7 p.m.
The Bruins have won 4 straight against the Isles
Minnesota Wild (14-8-2) at Columbus Blue Jackets (14-8-2) at 7 p.m.
Wild forward Zach Parise is on a five-game point streak (four goals, five points)
New York Rangers (13-10-2) at Ottawa Senators (10-12-1) at 7:30 p.m.
Sens forward Matt Duchene has five goals and 12 points in his last seven games.
Buffalo Sabres (17-6-2) at Tampa Bay Lightning (17-7-1) at 7:30 p.m.
The Sabres have won ten straight.
Phoenix Coyotes (10-11-2) at Nashville Predators (17-7-1) at 8 p.m.
The Yotes are 1-3-1 over their last five games.
Chicago Blackhawks (9-11-5) at Winnipeg Jets (13-8-2) at 8 p.m.
Jets forward Blake Wheeler has four points in his last two games.
Los Angeles Kings (9-14-1) at Edmonton Oilers (11-11-2) at 9 p.m.
Oilers forward Connor McDavid has three goals and 10 points in his last seven games.
Vegas Golden Knights (13-12-1) at Vancouver Canucks (11-13-3) at 10 p.m.
The Golden Knights have won four straight outscoring their opponents 19-5 during that span.