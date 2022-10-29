Columbus Blue Jackets

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo is off the injured/non-roster list and has been loaned to the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL for conditioning purposes, the Columbus Blue Jackets announced on Saturday.

The Pori, Finland, native has been sidelined since March when he underwent season-ending hip surgery and was given a timetable of at least six months to recover.

Columbus signed Korpisalo to a one-year, $1.3 million contract extension in May. The 28-year-old was a pending unrestricted free agent at the time.

Korpisalo, 28, has spent his entire NHL career with the Blue Jackets and has a record of 76-67-21 in 182 appearances with a 3.04 goals-against average and .902 save percentage.

The Blue Jackets also announced defenceman Nick Blankenburg is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and has been place on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 23.

Blankenburg, 24, has one goal and one assist in four games this season.