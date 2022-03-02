'No shortage of momentum swings and a lot of drama': Sawyer breaks down Jets' win over Habs

Ottawa Senators

Forward Josh Norris is expected to make his return to the lineup Thursday against the Florida Panthers after being out since Jan. 27 with a shoulder injury, head coach D.J. Smith announced.

Smith added that the team wanted to make sure Norris was 100 per cent before returning, adding that he probably could have played in the last few games but the club wanted to be extra cautious.

The 22-year-old has 18 goals and eight assists in 36 games so far this season, his third with the Sens after being selected No. 19 overall in 2017.

Washington Capitals

Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov left practice early on Wednesday after taking a shot up high.

The Washington Post's Samantha Pell reports the netminder skated off the ice hunched over and was replaced in goal by Caps video coach Brett Leonhardt.

The 25-year-old Samsonov has a goals-against average of 2.93 and a save percentage of .901 in 32 games so far this season.

Meanwhile, the Caps announced that forward Carl Hagelin has an eye injury and will be out for an extended period. Forward Joe Snively is also week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters Tuesday that forward Ondrej Kase is unlikely to play in Wednesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres.

The 26-year-old Kase missed Monday's game and did not practice the following day. He has 11 goals and 12 assists in 44 games so far this season.

Buffalo Sabres

Craig Anderson will start for the Sabres Wednesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs, head coach Don Granato announced.

Here were the Sabres lines Wednesday morning according to Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News:

Skinner-Thompson-Tuch

Mittelstadt-Cozens-Okposo

Asplund-Krebs-Olofsson

Bjork-Eakin-Hayden

(extras) Jankowski-Hinostroza

Dahlin-Bryson

Samuelsson-Fitzgerald

Hagg-Pysyk

(extras) Miller-Butcher

Vegas Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have re-assigned forward Jake Leschyshyn to the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights.

The 22-year-old centre has one goal and three assists in 20 games with the big club so far this season.