Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Nazem Kadri was on the ice at Leafs parctice on Tuesday. The 27-year-old was out Sunday with an upper-body injury he suffered after taking an elbow to the face during Thursday's 7-4 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

According to Kristen Shilton, Kadri said he feels ready to go tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning and said he did not have concussion symptoms but rather some neck issues.

Centre Frederik Gauthier has been recalled from the Toronto Marlies (AHL) and goaltender Calvin Pickard has been re-assigned. The 22-year-old has five goals and three assists in 28 games for the Marlies this season.

Kadri took his usual place in the lineup during Tuesday's skate, centreing Patrick Marleau and Leo Komarov. Gauthier served as the fourth-line centre with Dominic Moore serving as an extra with Josh Leivo.

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Marner

Martin- Gauthier -Brown

Leivo, Moore

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Carrick

Borgman-Polak

Marincin

Montreal Canadiens

Coach Claude Julien has confirmed that defenceman Shea Weber does not have a broken bone in his foot but said there's still no timetable on his return. Weber has been out since December 16.

Winnipeg Jets

D Dustin Byfuglien could make his return to the Jets' lineup on Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche. He has missed the last 10-games with a lower-body injury after hurting himself December 9 against the Tampa Bay Lighning.

"I'm feeling good. I'm over sitting and watching," he said in an interview with the Jets website. "It's exciting to get back on the ice with the guys and start being a part of the team again."

Byfuglien has 15 assists in 28 games this season.

Minnesota Wild

LW Zach Parise has been cleared to make his season debut with the Wild tonight against the Florida Panthers. The 33-year-old has been out all season with a back injury that he had surgery on in October.

The Wild put RW Zack Mitchell on waivers to make room on the roster.

Nashville Predators

D Ryan Ellis could make his season debut for the Predators Tuesday against the Vegas Golden Knights. The former first-round pick is out because of off-season knee surgery. He took part in practice Monday and was paired with Nashville Captain Roman Josi.

"[It] was a good practice," Ellis said. "We'll see what the coaches have to say and what they want to do with the lineup, but it's been a long road. A lot of work, a lot of long days. But we'll see what the coaches have in store."