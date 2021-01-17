Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Calgary Flames

The Flames announced Sunday they have signed forward Brett Ritchie to a one-year, two-way deal that carries an AAV of $700,000 at the NHL level.

The winger had been skating with the Flames’ non-NHLers at camp the past two weeks. He will have to clear waivers to be placed on the taxi squad or assigned to the American Hockey League.

Ritchie, a native of Orangeville, Ontario has played in 268 NHL games over the course of his eight year professional career.

The Flames also assigned forward Derek Ryan and defenceman Oliver Kylington to the team's taxi squad. Ryan, 34, was recalled from the taxi squad on Thursday but did not record a point in two games played. Kylington, 23, will see his first action of the 2020 season. He has played 87 games across three seasons with the Flames, recording 15 points.

#Flames Roster Update: Derek Ryan and Oliver Kylington have been assigned to the taxi squad from the roster. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 17, 2021

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Josh Anderson practiced with his normal linemates at Habs practice on Sunday. The 26-year-old fell awkwardly into the endboards in the third period of Saturday's 5-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers. Anderson, who was acquired by the Canadiens this past offseason via trade, has scored two goals in two games with his new club.

#Habs Anderson is practising with his usual linemates today. No aftereffects from his spill into the endboards last night in the third. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) January 17, 2021

The Canadiens also loaned defenceman Alexander Romanov to the taxi squad. The standout rookie is expected to be made available for Monday's rematch against the Oilers.

Alexander Romanov has been loaned to the taxi squad. Players loaned to the taxi squad this season are eligible to travel and practice with the full team, but do not count against the salary cap. Romanov is expected to be made available for the game on Monday in Edmonton. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 17, 2021

Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen skated for the first time Sunday morning after completing his quarantine but will not play against the Washington Capitals.

Coach Sullivan confirms that Kasperi Kapanen finished his quarantine protocol and skated for the first time this morning. He will not play today against the Capitals. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 17, 2021

Meanwhile, Mike Sullivan also confirmed that Casey DeSmith will get the start in net for Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Lined up and ready for our home opener. pic.twitter.com/nqMXhtWzWv — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 17, 2021

Washington Capitals

According to Samantha Pell of the Washington Post, here is Washington's lineup for their matinee with the Penguins Sunday:

Ovechkin-Backstrom-Oshie

Vrana-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Panik-Eller-Sprong

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway

Orlov-Carlson

Dillon-Schultz

Chara-Jensen

Samsonov

Dallas Stars

The Stars announced their practice lines Sunday morning. The team remains on track to open their season on Jan. 22 after an outbreak of COVID-19 caused a closure of the team's practice facility.

Today’s lines:



Benn – Hintz – Gurianov

Robertson – Pavelski – Radulov

Cogliano – Faksa – Dellandrea/Dowling

Caamano– Dickinson – Kiviranta



Lindell – Klingberg

Oleksiak – Fedun/Heiskanen

Hanley – Rosburg

Harley – Sekera



Khudobin

Oettinger pic.twitter.com/2thn06LWYO — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 17, 2021

San Jose Sharks

The Sharks announced the forward Joel Kellman was placed on waivers Sunday morning, according to TSN Hockey Insider, Pierre LeBrun. The 26-year-old did not record a point in his only game played this season.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues placed forward Robert Bortuzzo (upper body) on injured reserve Sunday. The 30-year-old left Friday's game against the Avalanche after taking a hit from Valeri Nichushkin.

Defenceman Niko Mikkola has been recalled from the taxi squad to take his spot on the roster. The 24-year-old played five games with the Blues last season, recording one assist. Fellow defenceman Jake Walman, 24, and Jake Neighbours, 18, were added to the taxi squad. Neither players has played a game with the Blues this season.