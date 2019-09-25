Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Amid the uncertainty surrounding the disorderly conduct charge Auston Matthews is facing, the star Maple Leafs centre participated in the team's morning skate on Wednesday, ahead of its game tonight against the Montreal Canadiens.

These were the Leafs' full lines from Wednesday's session:

Johnsson-Matthews-Nylander

Kapanen-Tavares-Marner

Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Moore

Timashov-Spezza-Gauthier

Rielly-Ceci

Muzzin-Barrie

Sandin-Marincin

Andersen

Woll

Montreal Canadiens

These were the Canadiens' full lines Wednesday morning:

Lehkonen-Danault-Gallagher

Cousins-Kotkaniemi-Weal

Hudon-Suzuki-Drouin

Varone-Peca-Weise

Tatar-Domi-Armia

Byron, Thompson

Mete - Weber

Alzner - Fleury

Reilly/Ouellet - Folin

Kinkaid

Lindgren

Team head coach Claude Julien said on Wednesday that star goaltender Carey Price (left hand) is expected to return to practice soon. Left winger Paul Byron took part in his first practice Wednesday since suffering an upper-body injury on Monday. Julien said there's a good chance that Byron will play in Saturday's pre-season finale against the Ottawa Senators. Also, centre Ryan Poehling (concussion) skated solo for the second straight day and may be available for Saturday's game.

Power play:

Danault

Weber - Gallagher - Weal

Drouin

Cousins

Suzuki - Hudon - Kotkaniemi

Reilly

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres announced Wednesday morning that defenceman Jake McCabe will miss the rest of the preseason due to an upper-body injury. The team says that McCabe, however, is expected to be available for the start of the regular season.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings on Wednesday assigned defenseman Alec Regula to the Ontario Hockey League's London Knights.

Boston Bruins

Bruins left winger Peter Cehlarik is dealing with a lower-body injury. Team head coach Bruce Cassidy said on Wednesday that Cehlarik will will be kept off the ice for two-to-three days. Forward Jakub Lauko has been assigned to the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League.