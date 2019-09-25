2h ago
Ice Chips: Matthews participates in Leafs' skate
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Amid the uncertainty surrounding the disorderly conduct charge Auston Matthews is facing, the star Maple Leafs centre participated in the team's morning skate on Wednesday, ahead of its game tonight against the Montreal Canadiens.
These were the Leafs' full lines from Wednesday's session:
Johnsson-Matthews-Nylander
Kapanen-Tavares-Marner
Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Moore
Timashov-Spezza-Gauthier
Rielly-Ceci
Muzzin-Barrie
Sandin-Marincin
Andersen
Woll
Montreal Canadiens
These were the Canadiens' full lines Wednesday morning:
Lehkonen-Danault-Gallagher
Cousins-Kotkaniemi-Weal
Hudon-Suzuki-Drouin
Varone-Peca-Weise
Tatar-Domi-Armia
Byron, Thompson
Mete - Weber
Alzner - Fleury
Reilly/Ouellet - Folin
Kinkaid
Lindgren
Team head coach Claude Julien said on Wednesday that star goaltender Carey Price (left hand) is expected to return to practice soon. Left winger Paul Byron took part in his first practice Wednesday since suffering an upper-body injury on Monday. Julien said there's a good chance that Byron will play in Saturday's pre-season finale against the Ottawa Senators. Also, centre Ryan Poehling (concussion) skated solo for the second straight day and may be available for Saturday's game.
Power play:
Danault
Weber - Gallagher - Weal
Drouin
Cousins
Suzuki - Hudon - Kotkaniemi
Reilly
Buffalo Sabres
The Sabres announced Wednesday morning that defenceman Jake McCabe will miss the rest of the preseason due to an upper-body injury. The team says that McCabe, however, is expected to be available for the start of the regular season.
Detroit Red Wings
The Red Wings on Wednesday assigned defenseman Alec Regula to the Ontario Hockey League's London Knights.
Boston Bruins
Bruins left winger Peter Cehlarik is dealing with a lower-body injury. Team head coach Bruce Cassidy said on Wednesday that Cehlarik will will be kept off the ice for two-to-three days. Forward Jakub Lauko has been assigned to the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League.