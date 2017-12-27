Jets Ice Chips: Maurice and McLellan know challenges of first game back

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Anaheim Ducks

Ryan Kesler is back.

After undergoing off-season hip surgery, Kesler will make his season debut against the Vegas Golden Knights Wednesday head coach Randy Carlyle said.

Ryan Kesler returns tonight. Great news for the #NHLDucks. — Brian Compton (@BComptonNHL) December 27, 2017

“We know it takes players time to get their ‘A’ game underneath them, but we know one thing about Kes - he’ll be ready to battle,” Carlyle said.

In 82 games last season, the 33-year-old had 22 goals and 36 assists.

Edmonton Oilers

Projected lines vs. Jets

Lucic-McDavid-Puljujarvi

Khaira-Draisaitl-Strome

Maroon-Nugent Hopkins-Caggiula

Cammaleri-Letestu-Kassian

Nurse-Russell

Sekera-Benning

Davidson-Larsson

Talbot

Brossoit

Ottawa Senators

The Sens have recalled defenceman Ben Harpur from the Belleville Senators, the team announced.

In 14 games so far this season, he has one assist.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks had a full skate Wednesday. Chris Tanev (groin) was back out with team.

No Sutter yet, but head coach Travis Green says he's very close.

Green said he didn't speak to Burmistrov before he left for Russia, but they've texted a few times since.

Wednesday's practice lines:

Daniel-Henrik-Eriksson

Vanek-Gagner-Boeser

Goldobin-Granlund-Virtanen

Gaunce-Dowd-Boucher

Pairings:

Edler-Tanev

Del Zotto-Pouliot

Gudbransen-Hutton

Biega-Stecher

Markstrom

Nilsson

Injured: Sutter (groin), Horvat (foot), Baertschi (jaw)

Winnipeg Jets

Defencemen Tobias Enstrom and Dustin Byfuglien skated for the Jets Wednesday, according to Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun. Enstrom and Byfuglien each skated on their own. Jets head coach Paul Maurice said Byfuglien has been making steady practice and could return sometime in January.

#NHLJets HC Paul Maurice says D Dustin Byfuglien (lower body) is progressing well. Should be back in early January. Maurice said Byfuglien and Toby Enstrom both skated this morning before the #NHLJets hit the ice for the am skate — Ken Wiebe (@WiebeSunSports) December 27, 2017

Projected lines vs Oilers

Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler

Ehlers-Little-Laine

Copp-Lowry-Tanev

Perreault-Hendricks-Armia

Morrissey-Trouba

Kulikov-Myers

Chiarot-Poolman

Hellebuyck

Mason

Chicago Blackhawks

Goaltender Corey Crawford has been placed on injured reserve. Goaltender Jeff Glass has been recalled, along with forward David Kampf. The Blackhawks will face the Vancouver Canucks Thursday night.

Florida Panthers

Head coach Bob Boughner said centre Vincent Trocheck should be good to go when the Panthers return to action against the Philadelphia Flyers Thursday night. Trocheck, the team's leading scorer, was injured in Florida's last game, a win over the Ottawa Senators.

Boughner said he doesn’t expect Trocheck to be limited at all. He’s good to go. — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) December 27, 2017

Meanwhile, winger Radim Vrbata is doubtful Thursday against the Flyers, battling an illness.

Minnesota Wild

Forward Nino Niederreiter (foot/ankle) was not on the ice during the Wild's morning stake Wednesday, reports Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Devan Dubnyk will serve as the Wild's backup Wednesday, as the team eases him back into action.

New York Rangers

Pavel Buchnevich was on the fourth line at the Capitals' morning skate alongside Paul Carey and Boo Nieves according to Larry Brooks of the New York Post.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Forward Kris Letang was not on the ice as the Penguins began to practice Wednesday according to Wes Crosby of NHL.com.

In 37 games, Letang has 25 points.

St. Louis Blues

Blues head coach Mike Yeo said Jay Bouwmeester skated this morning and could join Blues practice on Thursday.

Bouwmeester hasn't played since December 10 and has 10 assists on the season.

Game Notes

Senators (30P) at Bruins (43P) - 7PM

OTT 4-0-0 vs BOS in 16-17, 6GA. OTT 6 straight wins vs BOS

BOS (19-10-5):

won 4 straight, 4GA, PK 10/11

Pastrnak (2A) last 3GP

OTT (11-15-8):

0-2-1 last 3GP, 7GF, PP 3/9 (shutout last)

Stone (6A) last 6GP

Red Wings (33P) at Devils (47P) - 7PM

NJ 1-0-0 vs DET in 17-18, OTW in DET.DET has won 2 straight in NJ

NJ (21-9-5):

won 4 straight, 17GF, PP 4/12

Hall (3G, 2A) last 4GP

DET (13-15-7):

lost 2 straight, both on road, 11GA, PK 1/3

Larkin (1G, 5A) last 5GP

Sabres (25P) at Islanders (42P) - 7PM

NYI 1-0-0 in 17-18 vs BUF, winning at home.NYI 3 straight wins vs BUF, 15GF

NYI (19-13-4):

2-1-1 on home stand, 16GF, PP 6/14

Bailey (5G, 10A) 8 game PT streak

BUF (9-20-7):

1-3-1 last 5GP, 11GF, PP 0/8

Eichel (5G, 3A) last 4GP

Jackets (46P) at Penguins (39P) - 7PM

PIT 1-0-0 vs CLS in 17-18, SOW at home.PIT 4 straight wins at home vs CLS

PIT (18-16-3):

2-5-0 last 7GP, 13GF, PP 3/24

Kessel (2A) last 5GP

CLS (22-13-2):

2-0-1 last 3GP, 5GA, PK 7/9

Panarin (1G, 2A) last 2GP

Canadiens (36P) at Hurricanes (39P) - 7PM

CAR 2-1-0 vs MTL in 16-17, 1-0-0 at home.

CAR (16-12-7):

won 2 straight, 4GF in each game, PP 3/10

Skinner (1G, 4A) 4 game PT streak

MTL (16-16-4):

2-2-0 on road trip, 14GA, PK 8/12

Galchenyuk (2G, 2A) last 6GP

Capitals (46P) at Rangers (42P) - 8PM

WSH 1-0-0 vs NYR 17-18, winning at home. WSH 3-1-0 last 4GP at NYR

NYR (19-13-4):

0-1-1 last 2GP, 5GF, PP 0/6

Zuccarello (1G, 4A) last 6GP

WSH (22-13-2):

0-1-1 last 2GP, 2GF, PP 0/6

Ovechkin (0P) last 3GP

Oilers (36P) at Jets (46P) - 8PM

WPG 1-0-0 vs EDM in 17-18, winning in EDM. EDM 3 straight wins in WPG, 4GA

WPG (20-11-6):

0-1-1 last 2GP, both on road, 3GF, PP 0/6

Scheifele (1G, 1A) last 4GP

EDM (17-17-2):

won 4 straight, 8GA, PK 8/10

McDavid (2G, 1A) last 2GP

Predators at Blues (48P) - 8PM

NSH 1-0-0 vs STL in 17-18, shutout win in STL.NSH won 2 of 3 in STL, 2 shutouts

STL (23-13-2):

coming off a 1-3-0 road trip, 6GF, PP 1/11

Schenn (1G, 2A) last 7GP

NSH (21-9-5):

0-2-1 last 3GP, 13GA, PK 11/15

Subban (3G, 4A) 6 game PT streak

Stars (43P) at Wild (39P) - 8PM

MIN 4-0-1 vs DAL in 16-17, 2-0-0 at home.

MIN (18-15-3):

1-4-0 last 5GP, 18GA, PK 23/25

Staal (2G, 1A) last 4GP

DAL (20-14-3):

4-1-2 last 7GP, 19GF, PP 4/19

Benn (2G, 1A) 3 game PT streak

Coyotes (21P) at Avalanche (37P) - 9PM

COL 1-0-0 vs ARZ in 17-18, winning in ARZ. COL 3-1-1 last 5GP at home vs ARZ

COL (17-15-3):

2-0-1 last 3GP, 2GA in each game, PK 11/11

Yakupov (1G, 1A) last 10GP

ARZ (8-25-5):

0-4-2 last 6GP on road, outscored 19-6, PP 2/10

Keller (2G, 4A) 5 game PT streak

Knights (48P) at Ducks (40P) - 10PM

VGS 2-0-0 vs ANA in 17-18, 1 of the games in ANA

ANA (16-13-8):

won 2 straight, both on road, 9GF, PP 1/4

Rakell (2G, 1A) last 2GP

VGS (23-9-2):

won 4 straight, all at home, 6GA, PK 11/14

Marchessault (2G, 4A) 3 game PT strea