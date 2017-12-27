5h ago
Ice Chips: Kesler returns for Ducks
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Anaheim Ducks
Ryan Kesler is back.
After undergoing off-season hip surgery, Kesler will make his season debut against the Vegas Golden Knights Wednesday head coach Randy Carlyle said.
“We know it takes players time to get their ‘A’ game underneath them, but we know one thing about Kes - he’ll be ready to battle,” Carlyle said.
In 82 games last season, the 33-year-old had 22 goals and 36 assists.
Edmonton Oilers
Projected lines vs. Jets
Lucic-McDavid-Puljujarvi
Khaira-Draisaitl-Strome
Maroon-Nugent Hopkins-Caggiula
Cammaleri-Letestu-Kassian
Nurse-Russell
Sekera-Benning
Davidson-Larsson
Talbot
Brossoit
Ottawa Senators
The Sens have recalled defenceman Ben Harpur from the Belleville Senators, the team announced.
In 14 games so far this season, he has one assist.
Vancouver Canucks
The Canucks had a full skate Wednesday. Chris Tanev (groin) was back out with team.
No Sutter yet, but head coach Travis Green says he's very close.
Green said he didn't speak to Burmistrov before he left for Russia, but they've texted a few times since.
Wednesday's practice lines:
Daniel-Henrik-Eriksson
Vanek-Gagner-Boeser
Goldobin-Granlund-Virtanen
Gaunce-Dowd-Boucher
Pairings:
Edler-Tanev
Del Zotto-Pouliot
Gudbransen-Hutton
Biega-Stecher
Markstrom
Nilsson
Injured: Sutter (groin), Horvat (foot), Baertschi (jaw)
Winnipeg Jets
Defencemen Tobias Enstrom and Dustin Byfuglien skated for the Jets Wednesday, according to Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun. Enstrom and Byfuglien each skated on their own. Jets head coach Paul Maurice said Byfuglien has been making steady practice and could return sometime in January.
Projected lines vs Oilers
Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler
Ehlers-Little-Laine
Copp-Lowry-Tanev
Perreault-Hendricks-Armia
Morrissey-Trouba
Kulikov-Myers
Chiarot-Poolman
Hellebuyck
Mason
Chicago Blackhawks
Goaltender Corey Crawford has been placed on injured reserve. Goaltender Jeff Glass has been recalled, along with forward David Kampf. The Blackhawks will face the Vancouver Canucks Thursday night.
Florida Panthers
Head coach Bob Boughner said centre Vincent Trocheck should be good to go when the Panthers return to action against the Philadelphia Flyers Thursday night. Trocheck, the team's leading scorer, was injured in Florida's last game, a win over the Ottawa Senators.
Meanwhile, winger Radim Vrbata is doubtful Thursday against the Flyers, battling an illness.
Minnesota Wild
Forward Nino Niederreiter (foot/ankle) was not on the ice during the Wild's morning stake Wednesday, reports Michael Russo of The Athletic.
Devan Dubnyk will serve as the Wild's backup Wednesday, as the team eases him back into action.
New York Rangers
Pavel Buchnevich was on the fourth line at the Capitals' morning skate alongside Paul Carey and Boo Nieves according to Larry Brooks of the New York Post.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Forward Kris Letang was not on the ice as the Penguins began to practice Wednesday according to Wes Crosby of NHL.com.
In 37 games, Letang has 25 points.
St. Louis Blues
Blues head coach Mike Yeo said Jay Bouwmeester skated this morning and could join Blues practice on Thursday.
Bouwmeester hasn't played since December 10 and has 10 assists on the season.
Game Notes
Senators (30P) at Bruins (43P) - 7PM
OTT 4-0-0 vs BOS in 16-17, 6GA. OTT 6 straight wins vs BOS
BOS (19-10-5):
won 4 straight, 4GA, PK 10/11
Pastrnak (2A) last 3GP
OTT (11-15-8):
0-2-1 last 3GP, 7GF, PP 3/9 (shutout last)
Stone (6A) last 6GP
Red Wings (33P) at Devils (47P) - 7PM
NJ 1-0-0 vs DET in 17-18, OTW in DET.DET has won 2 straight in NJ
NJ (21-9-5):
won 4 straight, 17GF, PP 4/12
Hall (3G, 2A) last 4GP
DET (13-15-7):
lost 2 straight, both on road, 11GA, PK 1/3
Larkin (1G, 5A) last 5GP
Sabres (25P) at Islanders (42P) - 7PM
NYI 1-0-0 in 17-18 vs BUF, winning at home.NYI 3 straight wins vs BUF, 15GF
NYI (19-13-4):
2-1-1 on home stand, 16GF, PP 6/14
Bailey (5G, 10A) 8 game PT streak
BUF (9-20-7):
1-3-1 last 5GP, 11GF, PP 0/8
Eichel (5G, 3A) last 4GP
Jackets (46P) at Penguins (39P) - 7PM
PIT 1-0-0 vs CLS in 17-18, SOW at home.PIT 4 straight wins at home vs CLS
PIT (18-16-3):
2-5-0 last 7GP, 13GF, PP 3/24
Kessel (2A) last 5GP
CLS (22-13-2):
2-0-1 last 3GP, 5GA, PK 7/9
Panarin (1G, 2A) last 2GP
Canadiens (36P) at Hurricanes (39P) - 7PM
CAR 2-1-0 vs MTL in 16-17, 1-0-0 at home.
CAR (16-12-7):
won 2 straight, 4GF in each game, PP 3/10
Skinner (1G, 4A) 4 game PT streak
MTL (16-16-4):
2-2-0 on road trip, 14GA, PK 8/12
Galchenyuk (2G, 2A) last 6GP
Capitals (46P) at Rangers (42P) - 8PM
WSH 1-0-0 vs NYR 17-18, winning at home. WSH 3-1-0 last 4GP at NYR
NYR (19-13-4):
0-1-1 last 2GP, 5GF, PP 0/6
Zuccarello (1G, 4A) last 6GP
WSH (22-13-2):
0-1-1 last 2GP, 2GF, PP 0/6
Ovechkin (0P) last 3GP
Oilers (36P) at Jets (46P) - 8PM
WPG 1-0-0 vs EDM in 17-18, winning in EDM. EDM 3 straight wins in WPG, 4GA
WPG (20-11-6):
0-1-1 last 2GP, both on road, 3GF, PP 0/6
Scheifele (1G, 1A) last 4GP
EDM (17-17-2):
won 4 straight, 8GA, PK 8/10
McDavid (2G, 1A) last 2GP
Predators at Blues (48P) - 8PM
NSH 1-0-0 vs STL in 17-18, shutout win in STL.NSH won 2 of 3 in STL, 2 shutouts
STL (23-13-2):
coming off a 1-3-0 road trip, 6GF, PP 1/11
Schenn (1G, 2A) last 7GP
NSH (21-9-5):
0-2-1 last 3GP, 13GA, PK 11/15
Subban (3G, 4A) 6 game PT streak
Stars (43P) at Wild (39P) - 8PM
MIN 4-0-1 vs DAL in 16-17, 2-0-0 at home.
MIN (18-15-3):
1-4-0 last 5GP, 18GA, PK 23/25
Staal (2G, 1A) last 4GP
DAL (20-14-3):
4-1-2 last 7GP, 19GF, PP 4/19
Benn (2G, 1A) 3 game PT streak
Coyotes (21P) at Avalanche (37P) - 9PM
COL 1-0-0 vs ARZ in 17-18, winning in ARZ. COL 3-1-1 last 5GP at home vs ARZ
COL (17-15-3):
2-0-1 last 3GP, 2GA in each game, PK 11/11
Yakupov (1G, 1A) last 10GP
ARZ (8-25-5):
0-4-2 last 6GP on road, outscored 19-6, PP 2/10
Keller (2G, 4A) 5 game PT streak
Knights (48P) at Ducks (40P) - 10PM
VGS 2-0-0 vs ANA in 17-18, 1 of the games in ANA
ANA (16-13-8):
won 2 straight, both on road, 9GF, PP 1/4
Rakell (2G, 1A) last 2GP
VGS (23-9-2):
won 4 straight, all at home, 6GA, PK 11/14
Marchessault (2G, 4A) 3 game PT strea