Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings have claimed forward Nikita Scherbak off waivers from the Montreal Canadiens Sunday.

Scherbak hasn't suited up for the Canadiens this season. The 22-year-old has one goal in five games with the Habs' AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket.

Scherbak, who was drafted 26th overall by the Habs in 2014, has five goals and two assists in 29 career NHL games.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks placed forward Brendan Leipsic on waivers Sunday. Leipsic has two goals and three assists in 17 games for the Canucks this season.