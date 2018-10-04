Jay and Dan's Newsreel: Tkachuk out for Sens' opener

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Columbus Blue Jackets

For the first time since joining the team in 2012, Sergei Bobrovsky will not start the season opener for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Head coach John Tortorella announced the team will start Joonas Korpisalo against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night, while Bobrovsky will start the team's home opener on Friday.

Bobrovsky, a two-time Vezina Trophy winner, is entering the final year of his current contract and will be an unrestricted free agent next summer. He had an .819 save percentage and a 5.15 goals-against average in three preseason games.

Korpisalo, 24, had an .889 save percentage in the preseason with a 4.44 GAA in three games. He had an 8-8-1 record with the Blue Jackets last season.



Winnipeg Jets

Projected lines vs. Blues tonight:

Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler

Perreault-Little-Laine

Copp-Lowry-Tanev

Vesalainen-Roslovic-Ehlers

D

Trouba-Morrissey

Chiarot-Byfuglien

Morrow-Myers

G

Hellebuyck

Brossoit

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens signed defenceman Cale Fleury to an entry-level contract on Thursday.

Fleury was a third-round pick of the team in the 2017 NHL Draft.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with defenseman Cale Fleury.



DETAILS -> https://t.co/TRKHSNB2PP #GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 4, 2018

Ottawa Senators

Craig Anderson will start for the team in their opener against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

Defenceman Dyland DeMelo was forced to leave the team's gameday skate after taking a stick to the face, but will dress against the Blackhawks.

Brady Tkachuk, who was ruled out for Thursday's opener on Wednesday, was on the ice Thursday morning to test his injured groin.

Tkachuk skated on his own prior to Senators practice and then joined the team session wearing a non-contact jersey. Head coach Guy Boucher said Wednesday the team is hopeful he could return to the ice for Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 18-year-old is dealing with a mild groin strain.

⁦@BradyTkachuk71⁩ on the ice prior to practice to test out the injured groin pic.twitter.com/tNoht2nHeN — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) October 4, 2018

Buffalo Sabres

Off-season addition Carter Hutton will get the first start of the new season for the Sabres.

Hutton, 32, had a 17-7-3 record with a 2.09 GAA and a .931 save percentage for the St. Louis Blues last season.