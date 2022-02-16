Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Edmonton Oilers

Mikko Koskinen has been removed from COVID protocol.

Koskinen didn't practice on Monday following a positive rapid test result for COVID-19.

🔁 #Oilers roster moves 🔁



🔸 Mikko Koskinen removed from COVID protocol

🔹 Stuart Skinner loaned to the @Condors #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/hrepOXfslw — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 16, 2022

Goalie Stuart Skinner has been loaned to the Bakersfield Condors.

Koskinen is 16-8-2 this season with a 3.15 goals against average and a .900 save percentage.

Ottawa Senators

Forward Mark Kastelic has been re-assigned to the Belleville Senators.

Goaltender Filip Gustavsson and defenceman Dillon Heatherington have been recalled.