1h ago
Ice Chips: Koskinen removed from COVID protocol
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Edmonton Oilers
Mikko Koskinen has been removed from COVID protocol.
Koskinen didn't practice on Monday following a positive rapid test result for COVID-19.
🔁 #Oilers roster moves 🔁— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 16, 2022
🔸 Mikko Koskinen removed from COVID protocol
🔹 Stuart Skinner loaned to the @Condors #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/hrepOXfslw
Goalie Stuart Skinner has been loaned to the Bakersfield Condors.
Koskinen is 16-8-2 this season with a 3.15 goals against average and a .900 save percentage.
Ottawa Senators
Forward Mark Kastelic has been re-assigned to the Belleville Senators.
Goaltender Filip Gustavsson and defenceman Dillon Heatherington have been recalled.
Roster update: The #Sens have completed the following transactions:— Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) February 16, 2022
Forward Mark Kastelic has been re-assigned while goaltender Filip Gustavsson and defenceman Dillon Heatherington have been recalled to/from @BellevilleSens.