Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Boston Bruins

Free agent forward Jan Kovar has signed a professional tryout agreement with the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League according to Mark Divver of The Providence Journal.

Divver adds that he is on the ice for today's skate.

The KHL veteran signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the New York Islanders in the off-season but did not make the team out of camp. He was placed on unconditional waivers after electing not to play for the AHL's Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

Meanwhile, the big club will pay a visit to Edmonton to take on Connor McDavid and the Oilers Thursday night.

Chicago Blackhawks

Is today finally the day?

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford said Wednesday the club will wait until after their morning skate on Thursday to make it official, but the plan is for him to start against the Arizona Coyotes. He is on the ice for the morning skate according to Scott King of NHL.com.

Crawford last played on Dec. 23, 2017, when he was pulled in the first period after allowing three goals on seven shots against the New Jersey Devils. It was later revealed that he had sustained a head injury and said in September he was still dealing with concussion symptoms.

The 33-year-old had a 16-9-2 record with a 2.27 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage in 28 games last season.

Crawford added that it will be his decision on Thursday as to whether he's ready to return or not.

"He looks good in the net. He’s been off for a long, long time — is there rust? Do we expect rust? I think the way he’s competing and practicing and finding pucks, he looks like he hasn’t missed a beat," Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville said, per Mark Lazerus of The Athletic.

The Blackhawks, who posted a 17-30-8 record without Crawford in net last season, are off to a 3-0-2 start this season with Cam Ward starting all five of the team's games.

Ward has an .879 save percentage this season with a 4.07 goals-against average.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning will turn to Andrei Vasilevskiy tonight between the pipes as Tampa takes on the Detroit Red Wings according to The Athletic's Joe Smith.

Meanwhile, forward Ryan Callahan said he's good to make his season debut after recovering from off-season shoulder surgery. However, head coach Jon Cooper wouldn't commit to putting him in the lineup.

The Lightning originally gave the 33-year-old a target date of Nov. 1, so a return to the lineup any time soon would be ahead of schedule.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs still have not publicly committed to goaltender Frederik Andersen for Thursday night's matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but he was taking starter's reps at their morning skate. Here were the lines courtesy of TSN's Kristen Shilton:

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Marleau-Matthews-Kapanen

Lindholm-Kadri-Brown

Leivo-Gauthier-Ennis

Johnsson

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Ozhiganov

Marincin-Holl

Andersen

Sparks

New Jersey Devils

Devils goaltender Cory Schneider is now considered day-to-day according to head coach John Hynes. Schneider has yet to make his season debut as he recovers from knee surgery he had in May.

"Cory is still progressing. Hopefully he can progress to a higher level, whether that's getting back to a game situation or possibly a game maybe later in the week or early next week," Hynes said via Chris Ryan of NJ.com earlier in the week.

Defenceman Will Butcher left Tuesday night's game in the third period but was skating on his usual defensive pairing with Ben Lovejoy Thursday at practice according to Devils team reporter Amanda Stein.

This means there is a good chance the 23-year-old will play as the Devils host Colorado Thursday night. He has three points (0 G, 3 A) in four games so far this season.