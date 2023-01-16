Johnson on what has set Morrissey apart from other defencemen this season

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan told reporters that defenceman Kris Letang is expected to re-join the team in the next few days.

He has been away from the club on a leave of absence since Jan. 2.

Per Coach Sullivan: We anticipate Kris Letang will rejoin the team over the next day or so.



Archibald and Jarry skated this morning on their own.



Poehling and Petry skated with the team this morning and are one step closer to a return. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 16, 2023

Defenceman Jeff Petry skated with the team in a white non-contact jersey Monday for the first time since suffering an upper-body injury on Dec. 10.

The 35-year-old has three goals and nine assists for 12 points in 28 games so far this season.

Meanwhile, forward Ryan Poehling also skated with the Pens in a white non-contact jersey. He is also sidelined with an upper-body injury.

"These guys are making significant progress. We're encouraged by that. We're hopeful that their return will be timely," Sullivan said of his injured duo.

Defenceman Marcus Pettersson, who missed the last two games with an illness, skated in full Monday morning. Sullivan said he is available to play Monday against the Aneheim Ducksy. Casey DeSmith will start in net.

Toronto Maple Leafs

After missing Saturday's game with an illness, forward Bobby McMann is in a regular sweater for Monday's practice, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

After missing Saturday's game due to illness, Bobby McMann in a regular sweater ahead of Leafs practice @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 16, 2023

McMann, 26, made his NHL debut Jan. 11 against the Nashville Predators. He has played a total of 21:07 in two NHL games this season.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets announced they have recalled defenceman Ville Heinola from the AHL's Manitoba Moose.

TRANSACTIONS: The #NHLJets have recalled D - Ville Heinola from the Manitoba Moose (AHL) and reassigned F - Jansen Harkins to the Manitoba Moose. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) January 16, 2023

Forward Jansen Harkins has been sent back to the AHL.

The 21-year-old Heinola has one assist in eight NHL games so far this season. Harkins has three goals and two assists in 22 outings.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have assigned goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov to the AHL's Chicago Wolves, it was announced Monday.

The 23-year-old played in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks, stopping 29 of 32 shots.

On the season, Kochetkov is 10-4-5 with a goals-against average of 2.33 and a save percentage of .913.

Anaheim Ducks

Defenceman Nathan Beaulieu has re-joined the Ducks after his conditioning stint with the AHL's San Diego Gulls.

Roster Move: Defenseman Nathan Beaulieu has returned from a Conditioning Loan with the @SDGullsAHL. #FlyTogether | @EandELaw pic.twitter.com/yW1hfSx6WD — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) January 16, 2023

The 30-year-old has been out of action since Jan. 2 and has three assists in 22 NHL games this season.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres announce they have recalled goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the AHL's Rochester Americans.

We have recalled Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from @AmerksHockey and loaned Peyton Krebs to Rochester. — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 16, 2023

Forward Peyton Krebs has been sent to the AHL in a corresponding move.

Luukkonen, 23, has appeared in 15 games with Buffalo this season, posting a 3.50 goals-against average and .894 save percentage. Krebs has three goals and nine points in 34 games.