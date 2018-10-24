1h ago
Ice Chips: Leafs' Dermott out vs. Jets
TSN.ca Staff
Is complacency setting in with the Leafs?
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Defenceman Travis Dermott was absent from the team's gameday skate in Winnipeg Wednesday morning, won't face the Jets due to illness, head coach Mike Babcock announced.
Martin Marincin and Igor Ozhiganov worked as the team's third defence pairing in the skate.
Dermott has played in every game this season for the Leafs, but worked in the team's fourth pairing Sunday with Justin Holl after going minus-3 in Saturday's loss to the St. Louis Blues. He returned to the third pairing with Ozhiganov on Tuesday.
Holl worked as an extra once again in Wednesday's skate.
Andreas Johnsson worked as an extra as well in Wednesday's practice, while Tyler Ennis worked on the fourth line with Frederik Gauthier and Josh Leivo.
Colorado Avalanche
Goaltender Semyon Varlamov will get the start for the Avs tonight vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Montreal Canadiens
Antti Niemi will get the start on the road tomorrow for the Habs against the Buffalo Sabres, according to the team's website.
St. Louis Blues
With forward Robby Fabbri nearing a return to action, the team has loaned him to AHL San Antonio for a conditioning stint.
Philadelphia Flyers
The Flyers have loaned goaltender Michal Neuvirth to the AHL for a conditioning assignment.
Waivers
The following players were placed on waivers as of noon today:
Mario Kempe - Arizona Coyotes
Matt Beleskey - New York Rangers