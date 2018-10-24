Is complacency setting in with the Leafs?

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Travis Dermott was absent from the team's gameday skate in Winnipeg Wednesday morning, won't face the Jets due to illness, head coach Mike Babcock announced.

Martin Marincin and Igor Ozhiganov worked as the team's third defence pairing in the skate.

Dermott has played in every game this season for the Leafs, but worked in the team's fourth pairing Sunday with Justin Holl after going minus-3 in Saturday's loss to the St. Louis Blues. He returned to the third pairing with Ozhiganov on Tuesday.

Holl worked as an extra once again in Wednesday's skate.

Andreas Johnsson worked as an extra as well in Wednesday's practice, while Tyler Ennis worked on the fourth line with Frederik Gauthier and Josh Leivo.

Lines at Leafs morning skate



Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Marleau-Matthews-Kapanen

Lindholm-Kadri-Brown

Ennis-Gauthier-Leivo

Johnsson



Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Marincin-Ozhiganov

Holl



Andersen starts

Sparks



Absent: Dermott — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 24, 2018

Colorado Avalanche

Goaltender Semyon Varlamov will get the start for the Avs tonight vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Jared Bednar says Semyon Varlamov will start tonight vs. Tampa Bay. #Avs — Ryan S. Clark (@ryan_s_clark) October 24, 2018

Montreal Canadiens

Antti Niemi will get the start on the road tomorrow for the Habs against the Buffalo Sabres, according to the team's website.

St. Louis Blues

With forward Robby Fabbri nearing a return to action, the team has loaned him to AHL San Antonio for a conditioning stint.

Robby Fabbri has been assigned to the San Antonio Rampage for conditioning. https://t.co/zS5MoDctPb #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) October 24, 2018

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers have loaned goaltender Michal Neuvirth to the AHL for a conditioning assignment.

Waivers

The following players were placed on waivers as of noon today:

Mario Kempe - Arizona Coyotes

Matt Beleskey - New York Rangers