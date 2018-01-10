1h ago
Ice Chips: Leafs' Dermott sits against Sens
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
Defenceman Travis Dermott will be out of the lineup on Wednesday, he will be replaceed by Connor Carrick as the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Ottawa Senators. Head coach Mike Babcock says they are in a rotation with Andrea Borgman for two spots on the Leafs blue line.
OTTAWA SENATORS
The Ottawa Senators have recalled forward Flip Chlapik from the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League.
BUFFALO SABRES
According to Bill Hoppe of the Buffalo Times-Herald, defenceman Zach Bogosian was helped off the ice during practice with an apparent left leg injury.
Justin Falk then yelled at Evander Kane and shoved him, calling him selfish.
According to Amy Moritz of Buffalo News, Bogosian was injured after getting tangled with Kane during a drill.