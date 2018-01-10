McKenzie: Atlantic Division race is over; Leafs will face Bruins

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Defenceman Travis Dermott will be out of the lineup on Wednesday, he will be replaceed by Connor Carrick as the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Ottawa Senators. Head coach Mike Babcock says they are in a rotation with Andrea Borgman for two spots on the Leafs blue line.

Travis Dermott coming out tonight vs. Senators. Connor Carrick will go back in. Mike Babcock said they and I’m assuming Andreas Borgman are in a rotation for two spots. Team will make a decision of Dermott returning to AHL for bye week after game. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 10, 2018

OTTAWA SENATORS

The Ottawa Senators have recalled forward Flip Chlapik from the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League.

Roster update: The #Sens have recalled forward Filip Chlapik from @BellevilleSens.



Mise à jour alignement : Les #Sens rappellent Filip Chlapik de Belleville (LAH). — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) January 10, 2018

BUFFALO SABRES

According to Bill Hoppe of the Buffalo Times-Herald, defenceman Zach Bogosian was helped off the ice during practice with an apparent left leg injury.

Zach Bogosian being helped off the ice with a left leg injury. Yikes. #Sabres pic.twitter.com/z7BG0h0Yut — Bill Hoppe (@BillHoppeNHL) January 10, 2018

Justin Falk then yelled at Evander Kane and shoved him, calling him selfish.

Justin Falk just yelled at Evander Kane, called him selfish and shoved him. Wow. #Sabres — Bill Hoppe (@BillHoppeNHL) January 10, 2018

According to Amy Moritz of Buffalo News, Bogosian was injured after getting tangled with Kane during a drill.