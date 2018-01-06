Sens Ice Chips: White draws in as Ottawa looks to build momentum

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock confirmed that defenceman Travis Dermott will make his NHL debut on Saturday night against the Vancouver Canucks. Andreas Borgman draws out of the lineup.

A second-round pick in 2015 from Newmarket, Ont., Dermott was recently named an American Hockey League All-Star for his season with the Toronto Marlies.

Montreal Canadiens

Goaltender Carey Price missed out on Saturday morning's practice with the flu.

Lines at practice:

Pacioretty - Danault - Hudon

Galchenyuk - Drouin - Lehkonen

Byron/Carr - Plekanec - Gallagher

Deslauriers - De La Rose/Froese - Shaw

Benn - Jerabek

Alzner - Petry

Morrow - Schlemko

Niemi

- John Lu

Edmonton Oilers

The team announced on Saturday that the newly acquired Al Montoya has been activated from injured reserve and goaltender Laurent Brossoit has been placed on waivers in a corresponding move.

Montoya, 32, was 2-1-0 with a GAA of 3.77 and an .863 SV% in four appearances with the Montreal Canadiens this season.

Brossoit, 24, appeared in 13 games for the Oilers, going 3-7-1 with a 3.22 GAA and a SV% of .886.

Chicago Blackhawks

Forward Artem Anisimov could be close to a return to the lineup.

The centre has been out of action since December 28 with an upper-body injury.

‘‘Arty is more day-to-day right now,’’ head coach Joel Quenneville said. ‘‘We’ll know more when he gets on the ice. He may be closer to skating.’’ - Steve Greenberg

Pittsburgh Penguins

The team placed defenceman Frank Corrado on waivers on Saturday.

Corrado, 24, has made five appearances for the Pens this season.