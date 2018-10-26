Leafs Ice Chips: Getting their mojo back

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Ron Hainsey was participating in practice as usual Friday morning after exiting Wednesday's win over the Winnipeg Jets with an injury.

Fellow defenceman Travis Dermott, who missed Wednesday's game with an illness, however was not on the ice for the team's skate.

The Maple Leafs used Martin Marincin and Igor Ozhiganov as the team's third defence pairing on Wednesday night.

The team will take on the Jets once again on Saturday night at home.



Carolina Hurricanes

Petr Mrazek will get the start Friday night against the San Jose Sharks.

With Scott Darling activated from injured reserve Thursday, the team currently has three goaltenders on the active roster. Mrazek has a 2-2-1 record this season with an .888 save percentage and a 2.65 goals-against average. Curtis McElhinney has started four games for the Hurricanes and has a 3-1 record with a .892 save percentage and a 2.76 GAA.

It's unclear when Darling will make his first start of the season.



Detroit Red Wings

Centre Jacob de la Rose, claimed earlier this month off waivers from the Montreal Canadiens, will make his Red Wings debut tonight against the Winnipeg Jets.



New York Islanders

Practice lines Friday:

Lee-Nelson-Bailey

Beau-Barzal-Eberle

Ladd-Filppula-Komarov

Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck

Johnston-Kuhnhackl

TSN Game Notes

Lightning (13P) at Knights (9P) - 6PM (Oct 26)

VGS was 2-0-0 vs TB in 17-18, 4GF in each game

VGS: (4-4-1)

3-0-1 last 4GP, 4GA, PK 12/12

Pacioretty (2G, 0A) in 9GP this season (scored last game)

TB: (6-1-1)

5-0-1 last 6GP, 13GA, PK 23/24

Kucherov (3G, 5A) 6 game PT streak



Jets (13P) at Wings (4P) - 730PM (Oct 26)

Teams split 2GP in 17-18, DET winning at home. DET 3-1-2 last 6GP at home vs WPG

DET: (1-6-2)

0-2-1 at home, 11GA, PK 8/13

Nyquist (1G, 3A) last 5GP

WPG: (6-3-1)

Coming off a 4-1-1 home stand, 23GF, PP 7/18

Scheifele (3G, 3A) last 3GP



Sharks (11P) at Hurricanes (11P) - 730PM (Oct 26)

SJ 2-0-0 vs CAR in 17-18. SJ has won 3 straight vs CAR

CAR: (5-3-1)

1-3-0 last 4GP, 7GF, PP 2/14 (won last)

Aho (4G, 10A) has a PT in all 9GP including an assist in all 9GP

SJ: (5-3-1)

won 3 straight, 14GF, PP 5/13

Burns (2G, 8A) 6 game PT streak



Senators (9P) at Avalanche (14P) - 9PM (Oct 26)

OTT 2-0-0 vs COL in 17-18. Both games in Europe.

COL: (6-2-2)

0-1-1 last 2GP at home, 2GF, PP 0/7

Rantanen (4G, 12A) & MacKinnon (8G, 7A) both had their 9 game PT streaks end last game

OTT: (4-3-1)

Coming off a 3-2-0 home stand, 18GF, PP 6/19

Chabot (3G, 7A) has a PT in 7 of 8GP