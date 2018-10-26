23m ago
Ice Chips: Leafs' Hainsey skating, Dermott not
TSN.ca Staff
Leafs Ice Chips: Getting their mojo back
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Defenceman Ron Hainsey was participating in practice as usual Friday morning after exiting Wednesday's win over the Winnipeg Jets with an injury.
Fellow defenceman Travis Dermott, who missed Wednesday's game with an illness, however was not on the ice for the team's skate.
The Maple Leafs used Martin Marincin and Igor Ozhiganov as the team's third defence pairing on Wednesday night.
The team will take on the Jets once again on Saturday night at home.
Carolina Hurricanes
Petr Mrazek will get the start Friday night against the San Jose Sharks.
With Scott Darling activated from injured reserve Thursday, the team currently has three goaltenders on the active roster. Mrazek has a 2-2-1 record this season with an .888 save percentage and a 2.65 goals-against average. Curtis McElhinney has started four games for the Hurricanes and has a 3-1 record with a .892 save percentage and a 2.76 GAA.
It's unclear when Darling will make his first start of the season.
Detroit Red Wings
Centre Jacob de la Rose, claimed earlier this month off waivers from the Montreal Canadiens, will make his Red Wings debut tonight against the Winnipeg Jets.
New York Islanders
Practice lines Friday:
Lee-Nelson-Bailey
Beau-Barzal-Eberle
Ladd-Filppula-Komarov
Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck
Johnston-Kuhnhackl
TSN Game Notes
Lightning (13P) at Knights (9P) - 6PM (Oct 26)
VGS was 2-0-0 vs TB in 17-18, 4GF in each game
VGS: (4-4-1)
3-0-1 last 4GP, 4GA, PK 12/12
Pacioretty (2G, 0A) in 9GP this season (scored last game)
TB: (6-1-1)
5-0-1 last 6GP, 13GA, PK 23/24
Kucherov (3G, 5A) 6 game PT streak
Jets (13P) at Wings (4P) - 730PM (Oct 26)
Teams split 2GP in 17-18, DET winning at home. DET 3-1-2 last 6GP at home vs WPG
DET: (1-6-2)
0-2-1 at home, 11GA, PK 8/13
Nyquist (1G, 3A) last 5GP
WPG: (6-3-1)
Coming off a 4-1-1 home stand, 23GF, PP 7/18
Scheifele (3G, 3A) last 3GP
Sharks (11P) at Hurricanes (11P) - 730PM (Oct 26)
SJ 2-0-0 vs CAR in 17-18. SJ has won 3 straight vs CAR
CAR: (5-3-1)
1-3-0 last 4GP, 7GF, PP 2/14 (won last)
Aho (4G, 10A) has a PT in all 9GP including an assist in all 9GP
SJ: (5-3-1)
won 3 straight, 14GF, PP 5/13
Burns (2G, 8A) 6 game PT streak
Senators (9P) at Avalanche (14P) - 9PM (Oct 26)
OTT 2-0-0 vs COL in 17-18. Both games in Europe.
COL: (6-2-2)
0-1-1 last 2GP at home, 2GF, PP 0/7
Rantanen (4G, 12A) & MacKinnon (8G, 7A) both had their 9 game PT streaks end last game
OTT: (4-3-1)
Coming off a 3-2-0 home stand, 18GF, PP 6/19
Chabot (3G, 7A) has a PT in 7 of 8GP