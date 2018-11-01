Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs will have a new third pairing on the blueline Thursday against the Dallas Stars.

Defencemen Travis Dermott and Justin Holl both told members of the media they will play Thursday, while Martin Marincin and Igor Ozhiganov are expected to exit the lineup.

Holl has yet to play this season after making the 23-man roster out of training camp. The 26-year-old scored in back-to-back games with the Leafs last season before being sent back to the AHL. He was plus-5 in his two games with the Leafs.

Dermott missed the team's previous three games. He got the flu last week but was available to play Monday night against the Calgary Flames.

Ozhiganov is minus-3 in 10 games this season, while Marincin has an even rating through five games.



Ottawa Senators

The Senators recalled defenceman Erik Burgdoerfer, forward Nick Paul and goaltender Mike McKenna from the AHL's Belleville Senators on Thursday, while re-assigning Jack Rodewald and Christian Wolanin to the AHL.

McKenna will replace Mike Condon on the NHL roster after Condon was placed on waivers Wednesday. He is 3-3 with a .914 save percentage and a 2.72 goals-against average this season in the AHL. The 35-year-old posted a 1-1 record witha 2.96 GAA and .900 save percentage in two games with the Dallas Stars last season.

Paul has yet to play with the Senators this season, he has two goals and six points in six AHL contests.

Burgdoerfer, 29, has one assist in two games with the Senators this season. He replaces Wolanin, who was minus-1 in his lone game with the Senators this season.

Craig Anderson will start for the team tonight against the Buffalo Sabres.





Montreal Canadiens

Paul Byron joined the team for Thursday's game day skate after missing Wednesday's practice for a maintenance day. He was, however, skating as an extra meaning he could sit out Thursday's contest against the Washington Capitals. Karl Alzner is also skated as an extra, but his status depends on Noah Juulsen, who head coach Claude Julien said will be a game-time decision.

Projected lines vs. Capitals

Tatar-Danault-Gallagher

Drouin-Domi-Hudon

Lehkonen-Kotkaniemi-Armia

Deslauriers-Peca-Shaw

Benn-Petry

Reilly-Juulsen

Ouellet-Mete

Price

Niemi

St. Louis Blues

Robby Fabbri will play in his first game since Feb. 2017 on Thursday night against the Vegas Golden Knights. Fabbri has undergone two ACL surgeries since his last game.

He has 29 goals and 66 points in in 123 career games with the Blues.

Washington Capitals

Projected lines vs. Canadiens, per the Washington Post:

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Vrana

Burakovsky-Backstrom-Oshie

Stephenson-Eller-Connolly

Jaskin-Dowd-DSP

Orlov-Niskanen

Kempny-Carlson

Djoos-Bowey

Holtby

Dallas Stars

Though he returned for Tuesday's win over the Montreal Canadiens, it appears winger Alexander Radulov will miss fifth game of the Stars last six due to a lower-body injury on Thursday.

Radulov is dealing with a lower-body and not expected to dress against the Maple Leafs, per the Stars team website. The 32-year-old logged 21:04 of ice time and scored a goal against the Canadiens on Tuesday but was spotted hobbling after the contest. He's believed to be dealing with a groin injury. The winger five goals and 11 points in seven games this season.

Thursday is scheduled to be a rest game for starter Ben Bishop and the Stars are expected to start Anton Khudobin in his place. Khudobin, whose last start came on Oct. 16, has a 1-1 record this season with a 3.03 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. Bishop is off to a very strong start to the year with a 5-4 record, a 2.26 GAA and a .925 save percentage.

"I'm leaning toward Khudobin is going to be in net. Then, Bish in Washington, Khudobin in Boston, and Bish in Columbus," Montgomery said Wednesday. "That's the way we laid it out, but Bish is making it hard not to go with him all of the time. But Khudobin is a big part of our team, and with Bish our schedule is starting to get busy.

"I know he's been our best player, but you have to worry long-term. We don't want to break him down."

Winnipeg Jets

Projected lines vs. Panthers:

Ehlers-Scheifele-Wheeler

Connor-Little-Perreault

Laine-Lowry-Tanev

Lemieux-Copp-Roslovic

Morrissey-Trouba

Chiarot-Byfuglien

Kulikov-Myers

Hellebuyck

Florida Panthers

Projected lines vs. Jets:

Dadonov-Barkov-Bjugstad

Huberdeau-Trocheck-Hoffman

Vatrano-McCann-Malgin

Brouwer-Lammikko-Sceviour

Matheson-Ekblad

Yandle-Petrovic

Kiselevich-Weegar

Reimer

TSN Game Notes



McDavid Longest Goal Scoring Streaks

Duration Gm G

Oct 23/18 to Pres 5 5

Mar 22/18 to Mar 29/18 5 7

3 games in a row 4 times

(McDavid has 16G last 20GP)

Leafs Last 16GP Without Matthews

Rec 6-8-2

GF/G 3.1

PP 17/41 (41%)

(Won first 5GP without Matthews)

Laine Through 12GP

18-19 3G-2A

17-18* 5G-2A

16-17 7G-3A

*Began an 8 game PT streak in game 12 in 17-18

Ovechkin Career in MTL

GP 22

G 11

A 13

PPPts 11

Price Career at Home vs WSH

GP 14

Rec 2-9-3

GAA 3.72

SV% .876

SO 1

Jets (15P) at Panthers (7P) - 2PM (Nov 1)

Teams split 2GP in 17-18, WPG has won 3 of their past 4GP vs FLA

FLA: (2-4-3)

1-2-1 last 4GP, 10GF, PP 3/18

Dadonov (3G, 4A) 6 game PT streak

WPG: (7-4-1)

1-2-0 past 3GP, 2GF in each game, PP 3/10

Scheifele (4G, 4A) 5 game PT streak



Penguins (14P) at Islanders (13P) - 7PM (Nov 1)

NYI 1-0-0 vs PIT in 18-19, 6-3 win in PIT on Tuesday. PIT has won 2 of past 3 at NYI

NYI: (6-4-1)

won 3 straight, all on road, 14GF, PP 3/11

Bailey (1G, 7A) 6 game PT streak

PIT: (6-2-2)

won 4 straight on road, outscoring opponent 23-6, PP 4/11

Malkin (5G, 11A) 8 game PT streak



Stars (12P) at Leafs (16P) - 7PM (Nov 1)

TOR 1-0-0 vs DAL in 18-19, 7-4 win in DAL. TOR 6 straight home wins vs DAL.

TOR: (8-4-0)

2-3-0 past 5GP, 9GF, PP 1/12. Both wins vs WPG

Marner (0G, 5A) 4 game PT streak

DAL: (6-5-0)

3-1-0 last 4GP, 15GF, PP 2/13

Seguin (0G, 2A) last 7GP



Devils (11P) at Wings (8P) - 730PM (Nov 1)

NJ 2-1-0 vs DET in 17-18, 1-0-0 in DET. NJ won 3 of past 4GP in DET

DET: (3-7-2)

won 2 straight, 9GF, PP 1/5. Longest win streak of season

Larkin (2G, 3A) last 2GP

NJ: (5-3-1)

1-3-1 last 5GP, 24GA, PK 17/22

Palmieri (2G, 4A) last 3GP



Sabres (14P) at Senators (10P) - 730PM (Nov 1)

Both teams 2-1-1 in season series in 17-18. OTT 1-0-1 at home. BUF 5-0-2 last 7GP in OTT

OTT: (4-5-2)

0-3-1 last 4GP, 19GA, PK 6/12

Chabot (1G, 4A) last 5GP

BUF: (6-4-2)

2 straight OTL, 7GA, PK 8/8

Eichel (1G, 6A) last 5GP



Capitals (12P) at Canadiens (14P) - 730PM (Nov 1)

WSH 2-1-0 vs MTL in 17-18, 1-0-0 in MTL. WSH 5 straight wins in MTL

MTL: (6-3-2)

2-2-1 last 5GP, 13GF, PP 3/17

Gallagher (2G) has scored in back to back games

WSH: (5-3-2)

3-1-1 last 5GP, 18GF, PP 6/16

Ovechkin (2G, 3A) last 4GP



Predators (18P) at Lightning (17P) - 730PM (Nov 1)

NSH 1-0-1 vs TB in 17-18. Winning in TB. NSH 2 straight wins in TB, outscoring them 10-2

TB: (8-2-1)

won 4 straight at home, outscoring opponent 23-8, PP 7/15

Point (3G, 6A) last 5GP

NSH: (9-3-0)

5-0-0 on the road, 19GF, PP 2/13

Forsberg (5G, 1A) last 4GP



Knights (11P) at Blues (9P) - 8PM (Nov 1)

VGS 2-1-0 vs STL in 17-18, 0-1-0 in STL

STL: (3-4-3)

2-1-1 last 4GP, 19GF, PP 4/16

O'Reilly (3G, 7A) 5 game PT streak

VGS: (5-6-1)

1-2-1 last 4GP, 9GF, PP 3/17

Marchessault (4G, 2A) last 6GP



Avalanche (16P) at Flames (15P) - 9PM (Nov 1)

CGY 1-0-0 vs COL in 18-19, OTW in COL. CGY 3 straight home wins vs COL, outscoring them 13-4.

CGY: (7-5-1)

0-2-1 last 3GP at home, 17GA, PK 4/8

Monahan (1G, 5A) 4 game PT streak

COL: (7-3-2)

1-2-0 last 3GP, 8GF, PP 2/13

Rantanen (1G, 4A) last 2GP



Blackhawks (15P) at Oilers (13P) - 9PM (Nov 1)

EDM 1-0-0 vs CHI in 18-19, OTW in CHI. CHI 2 straight wins in EDM, 9GF.

EDM: (6-4-1)

1-2-1 last 4GP at home, 14GA, PK 7/11

McDavid (5G, 2A) has scored in 5 straight games

CHI: (6-4-3)

0-2-1 last 3GP, outscored 13-6, PP 2/8

Kane (6G, 4A) 6 game PT streak



Rangers (9P) at Ducks (12P) - 10PM (Nov 1)

Teams split 2GP in 17-18. ANA winning at home. ANA 2 straight home wins vs NYR, both games 6-3

ANA: (5-6-2)

0-5-1 last 6GP, outscored 22-11, PP 1/15

Aberg (4G) last 2GP

NYR: (4-7-1)

1-4-1 on road in 18-19, 26GA, PK 15/22 (won last)

Zuccarello (3G, 2A) last 5GP



Flyers (10P) at Kings (7P) - 1030PM (Nov 1)

LAK 2-0-0 vs PHI in 17-18, 1GA. LAK 3 straight wins vs PHI, 2 shutouts

LAK: (3-7-1)

1-2-0 last 3GP at home, 15GA, PK 6/7

Doughty (1G, 5A) last 5GP

PHI: (5-7-0)

1-3-0 last 4GP, outscored 15-5, PP 1/13

Giroux (2A) last 4GP



Jackets (12P) at Sharks (15P) - 1030PM (Nov 1)

Teams split 2GP in 17-18, CLS winning in SJ. CLS has won 3 of their past 4GP in SJ

SJ: (6-3-3)

4-0-2 last 6GP, 24GF, PP 7/20

Burns (3G, 12A) & Meier (8G, 5A) both 9 game PT streaks

CLS: (6-5-0)

2-3-0 last 5GP, 21GA, PK 12/16

Panarin (2G, 4A) last 3GP