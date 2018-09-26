36m ago
Ice Chips: Leafs' Hyman skates with trainer
TSN.ca Staff
Leafs Ice Chips: With Hyman out, Moore gets look with Tavares-Marner
Toronto Maple Leafs
Forward Zach Hyman skated with a trainer on Wednesday as he works his way back from a hip pointer injury suffered in a preseason game against the Buffalo Sabres last Friday. Head coach Mike Babcock said the 26-year-old was improving, but they won't rush him back to the lineup. Hyman had 15 goals and 25 assists over 82 games with the Leafs in 2017-18, his third season with the club. - Kristen Shilton, TSN
Leafs lines at morning skate (vs. Montreal tonight) - Kristen Shilton, TSN
Forwards
Moore-Tavares-Marner
Marleau-Matthews-Ennis
Leivo-Kadri-Brown
Johnsson-Lindholm-Kapanen
Gauthier
Defencemen
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Rosen-Ozhiganov
Dermott-Holl
Goalies
Andersen
Pickard