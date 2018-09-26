Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Zach Hyman skated with a trainer on Wednesday as he works his way back from a hip pointer injury suffered in a preseason game against the Buffalo Sabres last Friday. Head coach Mike Babcock said the 26-year-old was improving, but they won't rush him back to the lineup. Hyman had 15 goals and 25 assists over 82 games with the Leafs in 2017-18, his third season with the club. - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Zach Hyman out skating with a trainer this morning. He’s working his way back from that hip pointer injury suffered last Friday. Mike Babcock said this week Hyman was improving but #Leafs won’t rush him back. pic.twitter.com/3rznysleyE — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) September 26, 2018

Leafs lines at morning skate (vs. Montreal tonight) - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Forwards

Moore-Tavares-Marner

Marleau-Matthews-Ennis

Leivo-Kadri-Brown

Johnsson-Lindholm-Kapanen

Gauthier

Defencemen

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Rosen-Ozhiganov

Dermott-Holl

Goalies

Andersen

Pickard