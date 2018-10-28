Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews left Saturday's comeback win over the Winnipeg Jets early in the second period with a left shoulder injury when he collided with Jets defenceman Jacob Trouba. Following the game, head coach Mike Babcock announced Matthews would not practice or play on Monday against the Calgary Flames. His shoulder will be re-examined on Monday. The 21-year-old has 10 goals and six assists over 11 games this season with the Leafs, his third in the NHL.

Mike Babcock says Auston Matthews has a shoulder injury that will be re-examined Monday. Won’t practice or play on Monday, but will be an update around then. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) October 28, 2018

After practice, head coach Mike Babcock said defenceman Travis Dermott, who has been dealing with a 48-hour flu the past few days, will be available against the Flames, but plans on keeping fellow blueliner Martin Marincin in the lineup.

With Matthews absent, Nazem Kadri centred the top line of Patrick Marleau and Mitch Marner at practice on Sunday.

Leafs' Practice Lines

Forwards

Marleau-Kadri-Marner

Hyman-Tavares-Kapanen

Johnsson-Lindholm-Brown

Ennis- Gauthier -Leivo

Defence

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Marincin-Ozhiganov

Dermott-Holl

Goalies

Andersen

Sparks

Los Angeles Kings

Forward Dustin Brown will make his season debut Sunday after missing the first 10 games of the season due to a broken finger suffered during the preseason. Goalie Jonathan Quick is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury. The Kings recalled goalie Peter Budaj and forward Michael Amadio from the American Hockey League.

Heading into today’s game, the LA Kings will have Dustin Brown back, but will be without Jonathan Quick. https://t.co/2HQpDbfQBK — LA Kings (@LAKings) October 28, 2018

Phildelphia Flyers

The Flyers have recalled forwards Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Tyrell Goulbourne from their AHL affiliate.