Toronto Maple Leafs

Injured centre Auston Matthews skated and took shots prior to practice on Monday. Assistant director of player development Hayley Wickenheiser and team therapist Jon Geller were both on the ice working with Matthews. The 21-year-old was injured last Saturday in a win over the Winnipeg Jets and is expected to miss a minimum of four weeks with the injury. - Kristen Shilton, TSN

New York Islanders

The Islanders recalled forward Tom Kuhnhackl on loan from the AHL's Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Monday.

Kuhnhackl, 26, has one goal and a plus-2 rating in four games with the Islanders this season. He scored two goals and added an assist in his lone AHL contest this season on Saturday.