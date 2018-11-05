56m ago
Ice Chips: Leafs' Matthews skates, shoots
TSN.ca Staff
Kadri reveals he used to be a showboating road hockey goalie
Toronto Maple Leafs
Injured centre Auston Matthews skated and took shots prior to practice on Monday. Assistant director of player development Hayley Wickenheiser and team therapist Jon Geller were both on the ice working with Matthews. The 21-year-old was injured last Saturday in a win over the Winnipeg Jets and is expected to miss a minimum of four weeks with the injury. - Kristen Shilton, TSN
New York Islanders
The Islanders recalled forward Tom Kuhnhackl on loan from the AHL's Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Monday.
Kuhnhackl, 26, has one goal and a plus-2 rating in four games with the Islanders this season. He scored two goals and added an assist in his lone AHL contest this season on Saturday.