Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs 

With Auston Matthews slated to miss at least a month with a shoulder injury, the Maple Leafs prized summer signing will likely see time on the top line for the foreseeable future. John Tavares was skating between Zach Hyman and Kasperi Kapanen on the top line at practice on Monday while Nazem Kardi was bumped up from the third to second line. Tavares, 28, has seven goals and six assists over 11 games this season.

Kapanen took over Matthews place on the team's No. 1 power play unit, slotting in on the left side of the 1-3-1 formation.

Monday's Practice Lines

Forwards

Hyman-Tavares-Kapanen
Marleau-Kadri-Marner
Johnsson-Lindholm-Brown
Ennis-Gauthier-Leivo

Defence

Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Marincin-Ozhiganov
Dermott-Holl

Goalies

Andersen
Sparks  

Montreal Canadiens 

Monday's Practice Lines 

Forwards

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Drouin - Domi - Lehkonen
Byron - Kotkaniemi - Armia/Scherbak
Deslauriers - Peca - Hudon/Shaw

Defence

Benn - Petry
Reilly - Juulsen
Ouellet - Mete
Alzner

Goalies

Price
Niemi

New Jersey Devils

Cory Schneider, who has not played with the Devils this season due to a hip injury, has finished his AHL conditioning stint and was at practice on Monday.  Fellow netminder Eddie Lack took his place in the minors on a conditioning stint of his own. 

 