Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have once again recalled goalie Kasimir Kaskisuo from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis and will serve as a backup behind starter Michael Hutchinson for Saturday's clash against the Vancouver Canucks at Scotiabank Arena.

Kaskisuo has a 3-5-1 record this season with a .866 save percentage and a 4.12 GAA in 11 games this season with the Marlies.

Hutchinson will make his second straight start since being acquired from the Florida Panthers last weekend as regular starter Frederik Andersen is not ready to return from his groin injury that has sidelined him for the past four games. Regular backup Garret Sparks is out with a concussion.