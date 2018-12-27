Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Trevor Moore was recalled on an emergency basis from the Toronto Marlies on Thursday.

Moore was sent back down to the the Marlies on Monday, a day after earning an assist in his NHL debut against Detroit on Sunday night.

He has 17 goals and seven assists in 27 games with the Marlies this season.

Last season he had 12 goals and 21 assists in 68 regular-season games, while adding six goals and 11 assists in 20 playoff games for the Calder Cup champion Marlies.

New Jersey Devils

Winger Taylor Hall will miss Thursday's game against the Boston Bruins due to a lower-body injury. Hall, the Devils' leading scorer with 11 goals and 37 points in 33 games this season, missed two games earlier this month with the same injury.

Hall is officially out tonight against the Bruins. He's day-to-day with the same injury that kept him out for two games earlier in December. — Chris Ryan (@ChrisRyan_NJ) December 27, 2018

Marcus Johansson also missed the team's morning skate Thursday and is not expected to face the Bruins. Johansson has been on injured reserve since Dec. 21 due to an upper-body injury. He has six goals and 15 points in 31 games this season.

MacKenzie Blackwood will get the start against the Bruins. - Chris Ryan, NJ.com.

Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson is dealing with a concussion and will miss this weekend's back-to-back games, general manager Pierre Dorion announced Thursday.

Anderson was pulled from last Friday's start against the New Jersey Devils shortly after a collision with forward Miles Wood and was forced to miss Saturday's loss against the Washington Capitals due to an upper-body injury.

Anderson is 14-13-3 for the Senators this season with a .905 save percetange and a 3.58 GAA.

The team recalled goaltender Marcus Hogberg from the AHL's Belleville Senators on Thursday. Hogberg, 24, is 3-3 in the AHL this season with a .916 save percentage and a 2.32 goals-against average.

Mike McKenna started in place of Anderson on Saturday, allowing four goals on 33 shots in the 4-0 loss. He is 1-3-1 with the Senators this season, posting a .902 save percentage and a 3.79 goals-against average.

The Senators visit the New York Islanders on Friday before returning home to host the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

Montreal Canadiens

Brendan Gallagher (flu-like symptoms) and Andrew Shaw (family reasons) both missed the team's morning skate on Thursday.

The Canadiens will visit the Florida Panthers on Friday night.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Defenceman Jamie Oleksiak was on the ice for morning skate on Thursday for the first since sustaining a concussion on Dec. 19.

He has four goals and 11 points in 32 games this season.

Lines at the morning skate, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

Guentzel-Crosby-Rust

Simon-Malkin-Hornqvist

Pearson-Brassard-Kessel

Sheahan-Cullen-Aston-Reese

Dumoulin-Letang

Maatta-Riikola

Pettersson-Johnson

Washington Capitals

Projected lines vs. Hurricanes, per NHL.com:

Ovechkin-Backstrom-Oshie

Vrana-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Burakovsky-Eller-Connolly

Stephenson-Boyd-Smith-Pelley

Orlov-Niskanen

Carlson-Kempny

Siegenthaler-Bower

Holtby

Copley

Carolina Hurricanes

The team will use the following lineup against the Washington Capitals tonight, per the team website:

Forwards

Svechnikov-Aho-Teravainen

Ferland-Bishop-Williams

Foegele-Wallmark-Martinook

Kuokkanen-Rask-McGinn

Defense

Slavin-Pesce

de Haan-Faulk

van Riemsdyk-Hamilton

Goalies

Mrazek

McElhinney

Scratches: Di Giuseppe (healthy), Fleury (concussion), Staal (upper body)

TSN Game Notes

Best Records Nov 29 to Present

Team GP W L OTL Pts Pts%

Tampa Bay Lightning 12 11 0 1 23 .958

Winnipeg Jets 13 11 2 0 22 .846

Toronto Maple Leafs 11 7 2 2 16 .727

Washington Capitals 11 8 3 0 16 .727

Calgary Flames 12 8 3 1 17 .708

Pittsburgh Penguins 12 8 3 1 17 .708

Canucks Last 9GP

Rec 6-2-1

GF/G 3.67*

GA/G 2.22

PP 6/29

PK 22/22

*Shutout last GP

Best PK’s Dec 6th to Present

Team TSH PPGA PK%

Vancouver Canucks 22 0 100

Minnesota Wild 17 0 100

Buffalo Sabres 25 1 96

Columbus Blue Jackets 21 1 95.2

Calgary Flames 28 2 92.9

Boston Bruins 22 2 90.9

McDavid Points-Game Breakdown

Points Number of Occurrences

4 2

3 4 (3P in last game)

2 8

1 16

0 5

Oilers Last 3GP

Rec 0-3-0

GF 6

GA 14

PP 2/9

PK 5/10

Devils (31P) at Bruins (44P) - 7PM (Dec 27)

BOS 3-0-0 vs NJ in 17-18. BOS 6 straight home wins vs NJ

BOS: (20-13-4)

8-2-0 last 10GP at home, 21GA, PK 21/25

Marchand (2G, 6A) 4 game PT streak

NJ: (12-16-7)

1-3-1 last 5GP, 9GF, PP 1/15

Hall (3G, 3A) last 4GP

Jackets (45P) at Rangers (36P) - 7PM (Dec 27)

NYR 1-0-0 vs CLS in 18-19, SOW in CLS. CLS 4-1-1 last 6GP vs NYR

NYR: (15-14-6)

2-4-4 last 10GP, 37GA, PK 24/33

Hayes (5G, 8A) 7 game PT streak

CLS: (21-12-3)

Won 4 straight, 4GA, PK 9/10

Panarin (2G, 3A) last 2GP

Wings (36P) at Penguins (42P) - 7PM (Dec 27)

DET 2-1-0 vs PIT in 17-18, 0-1-0 in PIT. PIT has won 3 of past 4GP at home vs DET

PIT: (18-12-6)

Won 3 straight, 2GA, PK 11/11

Crosby (1G, 8A) last 6GP

DET: (15-17-6)

1-4-2 last 7GP, 18GF, PP 3/15

Larkin (5G, 8A) has a PT in 10 of past 11GP

Hurricanes (35P) at Capitals (47P) - 7PM (Dec 27)

WSH 1-0-0 vs CAR in 18-19, SOW in CAR. CAR 2 straight wins in CAR, 1GA in each game

WSH: (22-10-3)

Won 2 straight, 1GA, PK 6/6

Ovechkin (1A) last 3GP, 12 shots on net

CAR: (15-15-5)

Coming off a 2-2-1 home stand, 14GF, PP 3/20

Aho (7G, 5A) last 8GP

Flyers (34P) at Lightning (58P) - 730PM (Dec 27)

TB 1-0-0 vs PHI in 18-19, OTW in PHI. TB won 2 of past 3 at home vs PHI

TB: (28-7-2)

11-0-2 last 13GP, 4.9GF/G, PP 13/38

Kucherov (4G, 11A) 8 game PT streak

PHI: (15-16-4)

3-1-0 last 4GP, each game decided by 1G, PK 12/13

Giroux (1G, 2A) last 4GP

Sabres (47P) at Blues (32P) - 8PM (Dec 27)

STL 2-0-0 vs BUF in 17-18, 2GA. STL 6 straight home wins vs BUF

STL: (14-16-4)

2-2-0 last 4GP, 14GA, PK 10/15

O'Reilly (1G, 2A) last 6GP

BUF: (21-11-5)

1-3-2 past 6GP, 15GF, PP 3/18

Reinhart (5G, 15A) point in 12 of past 13GP

Stars (39P) at Predators (46P) - 8PM (Dec 27)

NSH 1-0-0 vs DAL in 18-19, OTW in DAL. NSH 4 straight home wins vs DAL

NSH: (22-13-2)

0-3-1 last 4GP, all on road, 7GF, PP 2/15

Johansen (1G, 4A) last 4GP

DAL: (18-16-3)

2-6-0 last 8GP, 18GF, PP 5/18

Seguin (0P) last 2GP, 5 shots on net

Flames (47P) at Jets (50P) - 8PM (Dec 27)

CGY 1-0-0 vs WPG in 18-19, 6-3 win at home. WPG won 4 of past 5 at home vs CGY

WPG: (24-10-2)

7-1-0 last 8GP, 34GF, PP 9/27

Scheifele (6G, 11A) has a PT in 7 of past 8GP

CGY: (22-12-3)

0-2-1 last 3GP, 5GF, PP 1/9

Gaudreau (3G, 3A) last 4GP

Wild (37P) at Hawks (32P) - 830PM (Dec 27)

CHI 1-0-1 vs MIN in 18-19, 1-0-0 at home. CHI 3-2-0 last 5GP at home vs MIN

CHI: (13-20-6)

2-5-1 last 8GP at home, 35GA, PK 19/26

Kane (2G, 5A) 5 game PT streak

MIN: (17-15-3)

0-3-1 last 4GP, 3GF, PP 0/9

Granlund (1A) last 3GP

Canucks (38P) at Oilers (39P) - 9PM (Dec 27)

VAN is 1-0-0 vs EDM in 18-19, 4-2 win at home. EDM 4 straight home wins vs VAN

EDM: (18-15-3)

Lost 3 straight, outscored 14-6, PK 5/10

McDavid (6G, 13A) has a PT in 10 of past 11GP

VAN: (17-18-4)

Coming off a 3-2-0 home stand, 10GA, PK 14/14

Pettersson (1A) last 3GP, 5 shots on net

Avalanche (44P) at Knights (44P) - 10PM (Dec 27)

VGS 2-0-1 vs COL in 17-18, 2-0-0 at home

VGS: (20-15-4)

2-1-3 last 6GP, 18GF, PP 4/11

Karlsson (1G, 2A) last 3GP

COL: (19-12-6)

2-5-1 last 8GP, 34GA, PK 17/25

Rantanen (1G, 2A) last 4GP

Coyotes (34P) at Kings (31P) - 1030PM (Dec 27)

ARZ 1-0-0 vs LAK in 18-19, 2-1 win in LA. LAK won 2 out of past 3 at home vs ARZ

LAK: (14-20-3)

Won 3 straight, 6GA, PK 4/5

Kopitar (1G, 4A) last 7GP

ARZ: (16-18-2)

Won 2 straight, 9GF, PP 1/6

Keller (3A) last 2GP

Ducks (43P) at Sharks (45P) - 1030PM (Dec 27)

ANA 1-0-1 vs SJ in 18-19, 1-0-0 in SJ. ANA 5-0-2 last 7GP in SJ

SJ: (19-12-7)

0-1-2 last 3GP, 11GA, PK 6/8

Couture (0P) last 3GP, 8 shots on net

ANA: (19-14-5)

Lost 3 straight, 2GF, PP 0/12

Getzlaf (0P) last 2GP, 4 shots on net