Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Forward Chris DiDomenico and defenceman Erik Burgdoerfer were recalled by the Senators from their AHL affiliate in Belleville Monday, with defenceman Johnny Oduya being added to the injury list. - Ottawa Sun

"While Burgdoerfer is likely being brought in to be a seventh defenceman with Johnny Oduya added to the injured list, DiDomenico may get a chance to suit up against the Minnesota Wild Monday night at the Xcel Energy Center if one of the forwards can’t play.

Wingers Mark Stone, Alex Burrows and Zack Smith were all nursing various ailments after the club’s 4-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday at home."

In 39 games for the Senators this season, Oduya has two goals and four assists.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Morgan Rielly is expected to miss Monday's game against the Colorado Avalanche after missing morning skate ahead of the game.

Morgan Rielly (upper body) not taking part in Leafs morning skate



Appears like he'll miss a second straight game tonight with Toronto hosting red-hot Avalanche — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 22, 2018

Lines at morning skate

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Brown

Martin-Gauthier-Marner

Leivo, Moore

Gardiner-Hainsey

Dermott-Carrick

Borgman-Polak

Tampa Bay Lightning

Forward Ondrej Palat was injured over the weekend and is out indefinitely for the Lightning. - Tampa Bay Times

"Palat flew back to Tampa for more tests Monday and will be out indefinitely, a big blow to the Lightning's shutdown line. Palat suffered a lower-body injury getting speared by Minnesota's Jared Spurgeon in the third period of Saturday's loss."

In light of Palat's injury, the tema recalled Matthew Peca and Michael Bournival from AHL Syracuse.

In 46 games for the Lightning this season, Palat has eight goals and 22 assists.