Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs have assigned defenceman Travis Dermott and forward Frederik Gauthier to the AHL's Toronto Marlies. Dermott, 21, has one assist over two games this season with the Leafs while Gauthier is pointless over five games. - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Ottawa Senators

The Sens assign Filip Chlapik, Ben Harpur and Colin White to the AHL.

Buffalo Sabres

Head coach Phil Housley says defenceman Zach Bogosian will miss the next 4-6 weeks after injuring his ankle in practice Wednesday. - Mike Harrington, Buffalo News

Tampa Bay Lightning

Defenceman Dan Girardi missed Tuesday's game, but skated with his team on Thursday. Head coach Jon Cooper expects Girardi to be back against the Calgary Flames on Thursday. - Joe Smith, Tampa Bay Times

Games Notes

Jackets (53P) at Sabres (29P) - 7PM

CLS 2-0-0 vs BUF in 17-18, 1 of the wins in BUF.

BUF (10-24-9):

0-4-1 last 5GP, outscored 24-12, PK 10/17

Eichel (2G, 2A) last 2GP

CLS (25-16-3):

3-1-0 last 4GP, 7GF, PP 2/11

Panarin (1G, 1A) last 2GP

Hurricanes (46P) at Capitals (57P) - 7PM

WSH 1-0-0 vs CAR in 17-18, OTW in CAR. WSH has won 6 straight at home vs CAR

WSH (27-13-3):

won 5 straight, 20GF, PP 4/14

Ovechkin (4G, 5A) 5 game PT streak

CAR (19-15-8):

lost 2 straight, 12GA, PK 1/2

Teravainen (2G, 4A) 4 game PT streak

Flames (48P) at Lightning (65P) - 730PM

Teams split 2GP in 16-17, CGY winning in TB. TB won 2 of past 3 at home vs CGY

TB (31-9-3):

won 2 straight, 5GF in each game, no PP's in either game

Kucherov (2G, 2A) 4 game PT streak

CGY (22-16-4):

won 4 straight, all by 1G, 14GF, PP 2/14

Gaudreau (8A) 4 game PT streak