2h ago
Ice Chips: Leafs send Dermott, Gauthier to AHL
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Senators 4, Maple Leafs 3
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Leafs have assigned defenceman Travis Dermott and forward Frederik Gauthier to the AHL's Toronto Marlies. Dermott, 21, has one assist over two games this season with the Leafs while Gauthier is pointless over five games. - Kristen Shilton, TSN
Ottawa Senators
The Sens assign Filip Chlapik, Ben Harpur and Colin White to the AHL.
Buffalo Sabres
Head coach Phil Housley says defenceman Zach Bogosian will miss the next 4-6 weeks after injuring his ankle in practice Wednesday. - Mike Harrington, Buffalo News
Tampa Bay Lightning
Defenceman Dan Girardi missed Tuesday's game, but skated with his team on Thursday. Head coach Jon Cooper expects Girardi to be back against the Calgary Flames on Thursday. - Joe Smith, Tampa Bay Times
Games Notes
Jackets (53P) at Sabres (29P) - 7PM
CLS 2-0-0 vs BUF in 17-18, 1 of the wins in BUF.
BUF (10-24-9):
0-4-1 last 5GP, outscored 24-12, PK 10/17
Eichel (2G, 2A) last 2GP
CLS (25-16-3):
3-1-0 last 4GP, 7GF, PP 2/11
Panarin (1G, 1A) last 2GP
Hurricanes (46P) at Capitals (57P) - 7PM
WSH 1-0-0 vs CAR in 17-18, OTW in CAR. WSH has won 6 straight at home vs CAR
WSH (27-13-3):
won 5 straight, 20GF, PP 4/14
Ovechkin (4G, 5A) 5 game PT streak
CAR (19-15-8):
lost 2 straight, 12GA, PK 1/2
Teravainen (2G, 4A) 4 game PT streak
Flames (48P) at Lightning (65P) - 730PM
Teams split 2GP in 16-17, CGY winning in TB. TB won 2 of past 3 at home vs CGY
TB (31-9-3):
won 2 straight, 5GF in each game, no PP's in either game
Kucherov (2G, 2A) 4 game PT streak
CGY (22-16-4):
won 4 straight, all by 1G, 14GF, PP 2/14
Gaudreau (8A) 4 game PT streak