Ice Chips: Leafs send Soshnikov to AHL on conditioning stint
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
The team assigned forward Nikita Soshnikov to the AHL's Toronto Marlies on a conditioning stint, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.
TSN Maple Leafs reporter Kristen Shilton adds the conditioning stint is expected to last three-to-four games.
The 24-year-old has no points in three games with the Leafs this season. He last played on Nov. 24.
Ottawa Senators
According to Bruce Garrioch, Mark Stone (knee) will not play on Thursday night against the Anaheim Ducks. He didn't take the ice for the morning skate and is also doubt for the Senators' two games this weekend after suffering a setback while skating last Friday.
Garrioch adds that winger Nate Thompson may return tonight to face the Ducks and defenceman Johnny Oduya (lower-body) is ready to return to the lineup. - Ottawa Citizen
TSN's Brent Wallace reports the defenceman Mark Borowiecki took a puck in the mouth at practice and received a few stitches, but is expected to play. Additionally, defenceman Fredrik Claesson is out for tonight's game.
Practice Lines - Brent Wallace, TSN
Forwards
Hoffman-Duchene-Ryan
Dzingel-Brassard-Didomenico
Smith-Pageau-Pyatt
Paajarvi-Thompson-Burrows
Defencemen
Oduya-Karlsson
Phaneuf-Ceci
Borowiecki-Chabot
Montreal Canadiens
According to Pat Hickey, forward Paul Byron (upper-body) hasn't been ruled for the Canadiens' game tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes. Byron appeared to injure his shoulder crashing into the boards late in Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Blues. - Montreal Gazette
Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers announced today that they have recalled goaltender Laurent Brossoit from the AHL's Brakersfield Condors. Brossoit, 24, has appeared in 13 games with the Oilers this season, posting a 3.22 goals against average and a .886 save percentage.
Tonight's Lineup vs. Avalanche - Ryan Rishaug, TSN
Forwards
Cammalerri-McDavid-Draisaitl
Lucic-Khaira-Puljujarvi
Maroon-Strome-Caggiula
Pakarinen-Lestestu-Slepyshev
Defencemen
Nurse-Davidson
Sekera-Russell
Klefbom-Benning
Goaltenders
Montoya starts
Brossoit backs up
Larsson remains out tending to family issue.
Talbot is sick but should be better and skating by tomorrow.
Winnipeg Jets
Tonight's Lineup vs. Golden Knights - Brian Munz, TSN
Forwards
Laine-Wheeler-Roslovic
Perreault-Little-Ehlers
Copp-Lowry-Armia
Tanev-Hendricks-Connor
Defencemen
Morrissey-Myers
Enstrom-Byfuglien
Chiarot-Poolman
Goaltenders
Hellebuyck
Hutchinson
Anaheim Ducks
According to the Orange County Register's Eric Stephens, goaltender John Gibson (lower-body) will not play against the Senators tonight. Ryan Miller will get the start and Reto Berra has been recalled from the AHL's San Diego Gulls.
New Jersey Devils
The Record's Andrew Gross reports that Devils' head coach John Hynes says winger Brian Gibbons (broken right thumb) will be out four to six weeks.
Game Notes
Ducks (59 points) at Senators (39 points) - 7PM on TSN5 (regional)
ANA 1-0-0 vs OTT in 17-18, shutout win at home. OTT 2-0-1 last 3GP at home vs ANA
OTT (15-24-9):
lost 6 straight, outscored 19-8, PP 2/15
career GP 600 for Karlsson , (1G, 1A) last 8GP
ANA (25-17-9):
won 3 straight, 12GF, PP 3/12
Rakell (2G, 3A) last 4GP
Panthers (46 points) at Sabres (37 points) - 7PM
FLA 1-0-0 in 17-18 vs BUF, winning in BUF. BUF won 2 of past 3 at home vs FLA
BUF (14-27-9):
lost 2 straight at home, 1GF in each game,
Eichel (0P) last 2GP, 5 shots on net
FLA (20-22-6):
1-3-0 last 4GP, 15GA, PK 10/14 (won last)
Huberdeau (4G, 8A) last 10GP
Blues (65 points) at Bruins (66 points) - 7PM
Teams split 2GP in 16-17, STL winning in BOS. STL 2 straight wins in BOS
BOS (29-11-8):
lost last game (regulation), last lost 2 straight Dec 14-16 (0-1-1), 18GP since 14-1-3
Pastrnak (3G, 5A) 6 game PT streak
STL (31-18-3):
won 3 straight, all at home, 2GA, PK 8/9
Steen (5G, 3A) 6 game PT streak
Flyers (56 points) at Devils (58 points) - 7PM
PHI 2-0-0 vs NJ in 17-18, 1-0-0 in NJ. PHI 3-0-1 last 4GP vs NJ
NJ (25-16-8):
lost 2 straight at home, both by shutout, PP 0/7
Hall (6G, 7A) points in 8 straight games
PHI (24-17-8):
won 2 straight on road, 3GA, PK 4/5
Giroux (3A) last 4GP
Leafs (63 points) at Rangers (55 points) - 7PM on TSN4 (regional)
TOR 2-0-0 vs NYR in 17-18, 1-0-0 in NY. TOR won last 2GP at NYR
NYR (25-20-5):
won 2 straight at home, 9GF, PP 1/4
Zuccarello 299 career PTS, 5A last 4GP
TOR (29-18-5):
won 3 straight on road, 6GA, PK 6/9
Matthews (4G, 2A) last 5GP
Canadiens (46 points) at Hurricanes (54 points) - 7PM on TSN2 (regional)
CAR 2-0-0 vs MTL in 17-18, 1-0-0 at home. CAR 2 straight wins at home vs MTL
CAR (23-19-8):
won 2 straight, both by 1G, PP 2/5
Teravainen (2G, 2A) last 2GP
MTL (20-24-6):
lost 2 straight, 9GA, PK 3/5
Pacioretty (8G, 3A) last 11GP
Golden Knights (70 points) at Jets (68 points) - 8PM
Teams have split 2GP in 17-18, WPG 1-0-0 at home
WPG (30-13-8):
4-0-1 last 5GP, 9GA, PK 16/17
Wheeler (4A) last 7GP
VGS (33-12-4):
4-1-1 last 6GP, 23GF, PP 6/16
Marchessault (2G, 5A) last 6GP
Kings (59 points) at Predators (65 points) - 8:30PM
NSH 2-0-0 vs LAK in 17-18, both wins in LA, both 4-3. LAK won 2 of past 3 in NSH
NSH (29-12-7):
1-1-1 last 3GP, GA 6, PK 6/6
Subban (3G, 5A) last 8GP
LAK (27-18-5):
won 2 straight, 1GA, PK 9/9 both games on road
Kopitar (1G, 7A) 6 game PT streak
Stars (60 points) at Coyotes (33 points) - 9PM
DAL 2-0-0 vs ARZ in 17-18, 1-0-0 in ARZ. DAL has won 6 straight vs ARZ
ARZ (12-29-9):
1-2-2 last 5GP at home, 9GF, PP 2/8
Keller (4A) last 9GP
DAL (28-19-4):
lost 2 straight, 1GF, PP 0/7 (both games at home)
Radulov (2G, 3A) 4 game road PT streak
Avalanche (58 points) at Oilers (47 points) - 9PM
EDM 3-0-0 vs COL in 16-17. 1-0-0 at home
EDM (22-24-3):
4-1-0 last 5GP, 15GF, PP 0/12
McDavid (1G, 6A) last 6GP
COL (27-18-4):
0-2-1 last 3GP, 6GF, PP 1/10
Rantanen (2G, 6A) last 6GP
Lightning (71 points) at Flames (58 points) - 9PM
CGY 1-0-0 vs TB in 17-18, 5-1 win in TB. TB won 3 of last 4GP in CGY
CGY (25-17-8):
0-1-4 last 5GP, 8GF, PP 1/19
Gaudreau (2G, 14A) last 12GP
TB (34-13-3):
3-2-0 on road trip, 14GF, PP 1/13
Stamkos (1G, 3A) last 3GP
Blackhawks (55 points) at Canucks (46 points) - 10PM
VAN 1-0-0 vs CHI in 17-18, winning at home. CHI won 2 of past 3 in VAN
VAN (20-24-6):
2-3-0 last 5GP, 12GF, PP 5/18
Boeser (2G, 2A) last 5GP
CHI (24-19-7):
won 2 straight, both on road, 1GA in each game, PK 1/2
Kane (2G, 3A) last 5GP