5h ago
Ice Chips: Leafs' Zaitsev could return Wed
TSN.ca Staff
Leafs Ice Chips: Zaitsev trending toward return
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Defenceman Morgan Rielly, who has missed the last four games with an arm injury, skated with the team's skill coach for a second straight day, but is still unlikely to return to the lineup Wednesday against the New York Islanders. Fellow injured D-man Nikita Zaitsev, out since Dec. 15 with a foot injury, practiced with Travis Dermott on the second pairing Tuesday. Head coach Mike Babcock said they'll make a decision on his availability against the Isles after Wednesday's morning skate. - Kristen Shilton, TSN
Winnipeg Jets
After missing the last eight games with an upper-body injury, forward Adam Lowry will return to the lineup Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. - Ken Wiebe, Winnipeg Sun
Projected Lines vs. Bolts - Sara Orlesky, TSN
Forwards
Laine-Wheeler-Roslovic
Perreault-Little-Ehlers
Copp-Lowry-Armia
Tanev-Hendricks-Connor/Dano
Defencemen
Morrissey-Myers
Enstrom-Byfuglien
Chiarot-Poolman
Goalie
Hutchinson
Calgary Flames
Tampa Bay Lightning
Superstar defenceman Victor Hedman will be a game-time decision Tuesday against the Jets after being out since Jan. 11 with a lower-body injury. - Ken Wiebe, Winnipeg Sun
New Jersey Devils
Devils star Taylor Hall, who has missed the last three games due to a hand injury, is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Buffalo Sabres. The winger skated with his team at practice on Monday and seemed confident he'd be able to return. "If everything goes well, I should be able to play tomorrow [Tuesday], so we'll take that tomorrow and see how it goes," Hall told the team website. "It felt good. Definitely felt ready to go today. It might take a couple of periods to get back into things." Hall was named to his third straight All-Star Game, but was unable to play due to the injury. The 26-year-old has 17 goals and 31 assists over 43 games this season in New Jersey. - NHL.com
Los Angeles Kings
Veteran forward Jeff Carter, out since Oct. 18 with an ankle injury, skated on his own in full equipment Tuesday, but there is still no timetable for his return. - Jon Rosen, Fox Sports
Philadelphia Flyers
Starting goalie Brian Elliott has been placed on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury. The 32-year-old is 19-11-7 with a 2.77 goals-against average and a 0.908 save percentage over 38 games this season, his first with the Flyers. The team recalled Alex Lyon from the AHL. - Team Tweet
Dallas Stars
Winger Antoine Roussel is out Tuesday due to an illness. - Mark Stepneski, Stars Website
Boston Bruins
Winger Noel Acciari will be sidelined for Tuesday's clash against the Anaheim Ducks with a lower-body injury while fellow forward Danton Heinen is slated to play on the B's top line, replacing the suspended Brad Marchand - Boston Globe
Columbus Blue Jackets
There's a good chance veteran forward Brandon Dubinsky will return to the lineup Tuesday against the Minnesota Wild. The 31-year-old has missed 18 games due to a facial fracture. He made headlines last week after leaving the team for a few days due to "unspecified medical reasons." - The Columbus Dispatch
New York Islanders
Centre Casey Cizikas has been activated from the injured reserve. - Team Tweet