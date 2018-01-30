Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Morgan Rielly, who has missed the last four games with an arm injury, skated with the team's skill coach for a second straight day, but is still unlikely to return to the lineup Wednesday against the New York Islanders. Fellow injured D-man Nikita Zaitsev, out since Dec. 15 with a foot injury, practiced with Travis Dermott on the second pairing Tuesday. Head coach Mike Babcock said they'll make a decision on his availability against the Isles after Wednesday's morning skate. - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Mike Babcock said #Leafs will decide on Nikita Zaitsev playing tomorrow vs. Islanders after morning skate. Zaitsev, of course, said he expects he’ll be ready. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 30, 2018

#Leafs lines at practice:

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Marner

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Brown

Komarov-Moore-Kapanen

Leivo, Martin



Gardiner-Hainsey

Dermott-Zaitsev

Borgman-Carrick

Polak, Soshnikov — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 30, 2018

Morgan Rielly skating with skills coach again this morning ahead of #Leafs practice. Second day in a row for him.



May not be ready to go by tomorrow vs. Islanders, which would be his fifth consecutive game missed. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 30, 2018

Winnipeg Jets

Hutchinson to start for the Jets tonight against Lightning Winnipeg begins a 10-game home stand tonight and Michael Hutchinson will be between the pipes when they host the Lightning. It will be Hutchinson's first NHL game in nine months.

After missing the last eight games with an upper-body injury, forward Adam Lowry will return to the lineup Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. - Ken Wiebe, Winnipeg Sun

As expected, Adam Lowry draws back into #NHLJets lineup after missing the past eight games with an upper-body injury — Ken Wiebe (@WiebeSunSports) January 30, 2018

Projected Lines vs. Bolts - Sara Orlesky, TSN

Forwards

Laine-Wheeler-Roslovic

Perreault-Little-Ehlers

Copp-Lowry-Armia

Tanev-Hendricks-Connor/Dano

Defencemen

Morrissey-Myers

Enstrom-Byfuglien

Chiarot-Poolman

Goalie

Hutchinson

Calgary Flames

Flames ready for first look at the Golden Knights The Flames aren't surprised by the Golden Knights' success in their inaugural season and are using tonight's matchup as a measuring stick ahead of the stretch run.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Hedman a game-time decision tonight in Winnipeg Out for the last three weeks with a lower-body injury, Lightning defenceman Victor Hedman was a full participant in the teams morning skate and says he is a game-time decision for tonight's game in Winnipeg.

Superstar defenceman Victor Hedman will be a game-time decision Tuesday against the Jets after being out since Jan. 11 with a lower-body injury. - Ken Wiebe, Winnipeg Sun

Goalie match-up tonight will be Michael Hutchinson for #NHLJets and Louis Domingue for #TBlightning - HC Jon Cooper says D Victor Hedman will be a game-time decision — Ken Wiebe (@WiebeSunSports) January 30, 2018

New Jersey Devils

Devils star Taylor Hall, who has missed the last three games due to a hand injury, is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Buffalo Sabres. The winger skated with his team at practice on Monday and seemed confident he'd be able to return. "If everything goes well, I should be able to play tomorrow [Tuesday], so we'll take that tomorrow and see how it goes," Hall told the team website. "It felt good. Definitely felt ready to go today. It might take a couple of periods to get back into things." Hall was named to his third straight All-Star Game, but was unable to play due to the injury. The 26-year-old has 17 goals and 31 assists over 43 games this season in New Jersey. - NHL.com

Los Angeles Kings

Veteran forward Jeff Carter, out since Oct. 18 with an ankle injury, skated on his own in full equipment Tuesday, but there is still no timetable for his return. - Jon Rosen, Fox Sports

Jeff Carter is taking laps in his equipment in the neutral zone at the end of the morning skate. Still no timetable on his return. — Jon Rosen (@lakingsinsider) January 30, 2018

Philadelphia Flyers

Starting goalie Brian Elliott has been placed on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury. The 32-year-old is 19-11-7 with a 2.77 goals-against average and a 0.908 save percentage over 38 games this season, his first with the Flyers. The team recalled Alex Lyon from the AHL. - Team Tweet

The #Flyers have placed G Brian Elliott on Injured Reserve and recalled G Alex Lyon from their AHL affiliate, the @LVPhantoms. — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 30, 2018

Dallas Stars

Winger Antoine Roussel is out Tuesday due to an illness. - Mark Stepneski, Stars Website

Roussel is out tonight. — Mark Stepneski (@StarsInsideEdge) January 30, 2018

Boston Bruins

Winger Noel Acciari will be sidelined for Tuesday's clash against the Anaheim Ducks with a lower-body injury while fellow forward Danton Heinen is slated to play on the B's top line, replacing the suspended Brad Marchand - Boston Globe

Columbus Blue Jackets

There's a good chance veteran forward Brandon Dubinsky will return to the lineup Tuesday against the Minnesota Wild. The 31-year-old has missed 18 games due to a facial fracture. He made headlines last week after leaving the team for a few days due to "unspecified medical reasons." - The Columbus Dispatch

New York Islanders

Centre Casey Cizikas has been activated from the injured reserve. - Team Tweet