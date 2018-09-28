Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Philadelphia Flyers

Forward Jori Lehtera returned to practice on Friday after missing Wednesday's skate and Thursday's game once a report in Finland revealed he had been questioned in connection with a drug bust in his native country.

Lehtera spent practice on the Flyers' fourth line, skating with Scott Laughton and Michael Raffl.

Lines, per the Courier-Post:

Giroux-Couturier-Konecny

Lindblom-Patrick-Voracek

van Riemsdyk-Vorobyev-Simmonds

Laughton-Lehterä-Raffl

Leier-Weal-Weise

The following information is from the Canadian Press: NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said Thursday the league is investigating the situation. Lehtera's lawyer, Ari Nieminen, said he expects police to release a statement clearing up some things that came out of the report.

"Police is giving this brief statement about this because this is getting out of hand," Nieminen said by phone. "They are going to clear some things up because there's some kind of misunderstanding about his case."

Finnish news agency MTV reported Wednesday that Lehtera is connected with an investigation into a cocaine ring. Nieminen said no charges have been filed against Lehtera.

"He's only suspected," Nieminen said. "In my opinion, very minor things. It's wrong to say that he's involved with this kind of thing what they are really investigating, the police."

Nieminen said he could not comment on specific details of the case. He expects the police briefing to come Friday. A spokeswoman for the police department did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Lehtera, 30, is entering his fifth NHL season and is in the last year of his contract with Philadelphia. He has played 280 regular-season and 39 playoff games for the St. Louis Blues and Flyers.

"We have spoken with Jori Lehtera and the league office regarding the reports out of Finland, and will reserve any further comment on the matter at this time," Flyers general manager Ron Hextall said.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Leafs lines at the morning skate - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Forwards:

Kapanen-Tavares-Marner

Marleau-Matthews-Ennis

Leivo-Kadri-Brown

Johnsson-Lindholm-Gauthier

Defencemen:

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Ozhiganov

Rosen-Holl

Goalies:

Andersen

Pickard

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators have assigned forward Filip Chlapik and defenceman Christian Wolanin to Belleville (AHL).

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers have placed goaltender Al Montoya on waivers for purpose of assignment to Bakersfield (AHL).

Montreal Canadiens

Habs lines at practice. according to the the team's official Twitter account.

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Byron - Domi - Lehkonen

Drouin - Kotkaniemi - Armia

Chaput - Plekanec - Scherbak

De la Rose - Peca - Hudon

Mete - Petry

Alzner - Benn

Reilly - Juulsen

Ouellet - Despres

Price

Niemi

Lindgren

Defenceman David Schlemko is absent from practice due to an injury he suffered in Wednesday's game vs. Toronto.